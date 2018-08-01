ReViral : Announces US$55 Million Series B Fundraising to Advance RSV Clinical Studies

ReViral,
an antiviral drug discovery and development company, focused on diseases
caused by the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), today announced the
successful completion of a US$55 million Series B financing.
The new funding will enable ReViral to progress its lead drug candidate
(RV521), a highly potent and orally bioavailable potential treatment for
RSV infections, into Phase IIa paediatric and adult trials, and to
continue the development of a novel series of antiviral inhibitors
targeting RSV replication. RV521 is soon expected to enter an
international multicentre Phase IIa paediatric trial. This study will be
followed by additional trials in adult stem cell transplant patients.
RSV is the most important respiratory pathogen, with 30 million
infections and an estimated 200,000 deaths worldwide annually in
children under five years alone. There are currently no approved RSV
therapies available, and there is an urgent need for improved drugs for
this indication.
The financing was jointly led by New Leaf Venture Partners and Novo
Ventures, part of Novo Holdings A/S, with additional new investment from
Perceptive Advisors. Existing investors Andera Partners, OrbiMed and
Brace Pharma Capital also participated in the fundraise. In conjunction
with the financing, representatives of New Leaf Ventures and Novo
Ventures will be joining the ReViral Board of Directors.
Dr Ken Powell, Executive Chairman of ReViral’s Board, commented: “We are
excited to welcome our new investors to the Company. This financing by
top-tier funds is a validation of ReViral’s scientific approach to
discovering and developing novel antiviral therapies for RSV, a
significant unmet medical need. This milestone also demonstrates the
significant progress made by the ReViral team since completing its
Series A fundraise of US$21 million in September 2015.”
Isaac Manke, Partner at New Leaf Venture Partners, said: “The lack of
treatment options available and the limited competition in RSV offer a
significant market for innovative therapies. We believe ReViral has a
truly superior product candidate, and the Company’s focus gives it the
potential to build a franchise of RSV programmes, eventually expanding
into all the diseases associated with infection by this virus.”
Nanna Luneborg, Partner at Novo Ventures, added: “We have been following
the RSV field for some time and see ReViral as a leader in this space.
We are delighted to offer our investment expertise, furthering the
development of the Company as it moves into paediatric trials.”
MTS Securities, LLC acted as exclusive placement agent in connection
with the offering.
Notes to Editors
About ReViral
ReViral is an antiviral drug discovery and development company focused
on novel antiviral treatments for diseases caused by the respiratory
syncytial virus (RSV).
Founded in 2011, ReViral has an experienced R&D leadership team with a
successful track record in antiviral drug discovery and development. The
company has developed a novel antiviral programme targeting RSV fusion
with highly potent, orally bioavailable inhibitors with strong drug-like
characteristics and excellent pharmacokinetic properties offering
versatility in route of administration. In 2012 ReViral won a
significant Seeding Drug Discovery Award from the Wellcome Trust to
develop its RSV fusion inhibitors to completion of IND filing. The
company also has an RSV replication program at an earlier stage of
development and plans to expand its pipeline.
www.reviral.co.uk
About New Leaf Venture Partners (NLVP)
NLVP was formed in 2005 when the healthcare team spun out of the Sprout
Group. The NLVP team has been built over the last two decades and
managed healthcare technology portfolios in four Sprout funds and four
New Leaf funds. We partner with companies across all phases, from
startup to public offerings, as we look to invest in visionary teams,
businesses at the forefront of biology and innovation, and disruptive
healthcare technologies across the entire healthcare system. And we
share our broad perspectives, decades of experience and deep domain
expertise to help our portfolio navigate the complexity of the
healthcare industry.
About Novo Ventures
Novo Ventures is part of Novo Holdings A/S, a Danish private limited
liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation.
Established in 1999, Novo Holdings is the holding company of the Novo
Group and manages the Foundation's investment assets. In addition to
being the major shareholder in the Novo Group companies, Novo Holdings
invests the wealth of the Foundation in two key categories: Life Science
Investments, which includes investing in life science companies at all
stages of development; and Financial Investments, which manages a
diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities. Working out
of Copenhagen, San Francisco and Boston, Novo Holdings is a
world-leading life science investor with a focus on creating long-term
value. The purpose of the investments of Novo Holdings is both to grow
the assets of the Foundation and to deliver a return that the Foundation
can distribute for scientific, social and humanitarian purposes to
improve the health and welfare of people.
About Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is the most important
respiratory pathogen, responsible for one-fifth of all lower respiratory
tract infections worldwide. Historically, it has been considered to be
important solely in infection of children, however, with much improved
diagnostic tools and the ever-increasing awareness of diseases of the
elderly and immunocompromised patient populations, this perception is
changing.
RSV infection is responsible for more infant hospitalisations than other
viral infections such as influenza. Susceptible populations are
premature infants, children, transplant patients, the elderly and people
of all ages with heart failure and lung disease. Also, severe infection
in infancy is linked to the later development of asthma. In the elderly
in the US, it was shown that RSV infection caused 177,500 hospital
admissions and 14,000 deaths over a period of 4 years. Hospitalisation
costs alone were estimated at more than $1 billion.
