Real Benefits of Real-World Evidence in the Healthcare Industry - A Quantzig Whitepaper

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their most recent whitepaper on the benefits
of real-world evidence in the healthcare industry. Real
world evidence studies are used to understand clinical practice patterns
and epidemiology of diseases, and to make implications related to the
product’s long-term safety, relative efficiency, and product
differentiation strategies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005332/en/
BENEFITS OF RWE - A NEW ERA IN HEALTHCARE INNOVATION (Graphic: Business Wire)
It is the real-world data that offers precise information associated
with a patient’s treatment and its development. Even though real-world
evidence based on real-world data is neither a solution nor a
replacement for clinical trials, it is expected to bring significant
changes to the healthcare industry. Also, we predicted improvements in
the methodologies and regulatory sciences related to its use with the
growing applications of RWE. Therefore, to help companies better
understand the applications of RWE, Quantzig has listed some of the
benefits of real-world evidence in the healthcare industry.
According to the real world evidence experts at Quantzig, “When insights
derived from RWE are used aptly it may help to accelerate innovation in
the healthcare sector & renovate patient care globally.”
Request
a free demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.
Benefits of real-world evidence in the
healthcare industry:
-
Better healthcare outcomes – The real-world data obtained from
patient health records can be used to improve the quality of the
healthcare services offered to the patients by all the healthcare
organizations. Healthcare companies can also increase the efficiency
of their drug development process with the aid of RWE-based data.
-
Offers new healthcare insights – RWE is collected from
different sources of data and helps in obtaining many insights. For
example, firms can learn that a slightly less efficient but
suggestively cheap medicine is the most cost-effective option for a
particular patient populace. RWE can also provide meaningful
perceptions into disease epidemiology.
-
Increases ROI for pharma companies – RWE can help in speeding
up the process of developing new drugs, provide provable evidence to
payers and support pharma firm in distinguishing their brand in the
healthcare industry. So, the insights offered by RWE delivers abundant
benefits to pharmaceutical firms.
-
To read more, download
FREE sample
Download the complete list of real benefits of real-world evidence in
the healthcare industry whitepaper here:
https://www.quantzig.com/request-white-paper?related=83096
Keyword – Healthcare industry
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have
provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005332/en/