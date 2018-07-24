Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RealManage’s Brandi Head Named Vice President of Operations for Dallas-Fort Worth Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Dallas, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the promotion of Brandi Head to Vice President of Operations for its Dallas-Fort Worth community management branch.

Brandi joined the RealManage family in 2014 as a Community Association Manager. Most recently she held a position as a Director of Community Association Management where she supervised several community managers and administrative team members.

“I am honored to be given the privilege of this promotion to Vice President of Operations for DFW with a company of the caliber of RealManage,” states Brandi. “The working environment of RealManage has been an enormously positive experience, and I look forward to being part of the continued expansion of the company. The success of the Dallas market would not be possible without the efforts of a phenomenal team that I have had the luxury of being part of the last four years."

Brandi is a lifelong Texas resident and has 14 years’ experience in community management throughout the Dallas Metroplex. Current and previous experience includes management of condominium, townhome, and single-family homeowner association communities. Brandi is well versed in insurance, financial interpretation, budget planning, client and resident satisfaction and meeting management. Additionally, she has successfully earned and achieved the recognized designations of Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) through the Community Association Institute. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

Joseph Hansen, Division President, states, "Having known Brandi over the past two years, I'm very pleased to have her assume this role as the Vice President of Operations for the DFW Branch. She has performed superbly and selflessly in her tenure at RealManage, and I'm excited to see her take a larger role in the DFW Market."

About RealManage

RealManage is a condo and HOA management company with an operating history that goes back more than 30 years through various acquisitions and branch operations. RealManage is ranked as one of the top eight HOA management companies in the nation and manages hundreds of community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities. For more information or to request a quote for HOA management or condominium management, visit https://www.realmanage.com.

0_int_CCPoweredbyLogo_New2.jpg 


Amanda Causey
RealManage
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aDTE ENERGY : planning wind energy project in southern Michigan
AQ
10:24aPEPTRON : Repurposing a GLP-1 diabetes drug to slow Parkinsons disease
AQ
10:24aPULMATRIX : Announces the Formation of the Pulmazole Clinical Advisory Board to Support Future Development
AQ
10:24aMACQUARIE : Siemens Gamesa wins order for a 235-MW onshore project in Sweden
AQ
10:24aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM cuts manpower from its Singapore Technology Park
AQ
10:24aSAUDI TELECOM SJSC : STC trains Saudis in cybersecurity
AQ
10:24aAT&T : Deploys Band 14 Spectrum in FirstNet Build
AQ
10:24aALLERGAN : receives FDA support for Major Depressive Disorder drug
AQ
10:24aPUBLICIS GROUPE : Health Acquires Data Analytics Firm Payer Sciences
AQ
10:23aTATE AND LYLE : & Lyle encourages dialogue on fibre at customer seminar
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
5ADECCO GROUP : ADECCO : Dutch staffing company Randstad's profits beat expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.