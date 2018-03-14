Realising Societal Benefits of Big Data and Insurance Involves Competition and Privacy Trade-Offs: The Geneva Association

The use of big data analytics in insurance offers significant societal
benefits, as improved understanding of risks can inform risk reduction
and enhance insurability. However, individuals, firms and regulators
face complex trade-offs when balancing the benefits and risks of using
personal data from digital sources to calculate insurance premiums.
The research report Big Data and Insurance: Implications for
Innovation, Competition and Privacy of The Geneva Association
highlights that the societal and regulatory debate about the appropriate
use of personal data and the implications of the ongoing digital
transformation in the insurance industry has only just begun. In this
context, policy choices can have far-reaching consequences for the
future face of the industry, its socio-economic relevance and the value
it creates for its customers.
Anna Maria D’Hulster, Secretary General of The Geneva Association, says:
“In many instances, better data makes it possible to better align
premiums and risks and to reduce the overall cost of insurance. This has
great economic and societal benefits. New approaches to encourage
prudent behaviour can be envisaged through big data, thus new
technologies allow the role of insurance to evolve from pure risk
protection towards risk prediction and prevention. However, the use of
big data in insurance also raises trade-offs with respect to
competition, individualisation of products and customer privacy.”
Concerns about privacy and data protection refer to the importance of
balancing the benefits of tailored products and individual risk
assessment with the right to privacy whilst ensuring fairness and
avoiding discriminatory effects. The use of big data and automated
decision-making to influence risk behaviour may be perceived as
interfering with the right of self-determination of individuals.
In regard to individualisation of insurance products, whilst the use of
data to inform ever more sophisticated risk-pricing can lead to
personalised pricing for policyholders, this could potentially mean on
one hand that individuals with high risks can no longer afford
insurance. On the other hand, better understanding of risk through
enhanced use of data also facilitates the development of new types of
coverage and enhances the insurability of existing and emerging risks.
With respect to competition, as digital technologies and the value of
data reshape the insurance landscape, insurers face competition
throughout their value chain not only from InsurTech firms but also from
large technology companies. The situation could become problematic if
technology firms with platform business models leverage their unique
access to customers and their data to drive competitors out of the
market, or engage in regulatory arbitrage to exploit the regulatory
differences of an unlevelled playing field.
Benno Keller, Special Advisor on Digital and Innovation and author of
the report, comments: “The challenges with big data usage demonstrate
the importance of building trust to enhance consumers’ willingness to
share their personal data with their insurers. Regulation, in particular
regarding access to and use of personal data, should strike a difficult
balance between ensuring privacy and promoting competition, innovation
and welfare for individuals and society.”
Read the full report: Big
Data and Insurance: Implications for Innovation, Competition and Privacy
Read the 4-page
research brief
