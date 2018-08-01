Realm Resources : Board Appointment

Company Announcements ASX Limited
1 August 2018
BOARD APPOINTMENT
Realm Resources advises that it has today appointed Mr Geoff Marshall to fill the causal Board vacancy caused by the recent resignation of a Director.
Mr Marshall is an experienced public company Director, with technical qualifications from the University of Qld. He is well versed in commercial, legal, governance and financial areas.
With a background in Engineering, Mr Marshall was a partner at Price Waterhouse in 1998 before taking on Director and investor roles in mining and IT technology companies. He has since served as a Company Chairman and chaired various Board Committees including audit and remuneration. He also has particular expertise in M&A, marketing and fund raising for public companies.
Authorised by Mr Gordon Galt
Chairman, Realm Resources Limited
