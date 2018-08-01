Realm Resources : Board Appointment

Company Announcements ASX Limited

By Electronic Lodgement

1 August 2018

BOARD APPOINTMENT

Realm Resources advises that it has today appointed Mr Geoff Marshall to fill the causal Board vacancy caused by the recent resignation of a Director.

Mr Marshall is an experienced public company Director, with technical qualifications from the University of Qld. He is well versed in commercial, legal, governance and financial areas.

With a background in Engineering, Mr Marshall was a partner at Price Waterhouse in 1998 before taking on Director and investor roles in mining and IT technology companies. He has since served as a Company Chairman and chaired various Board Committees including audit and remuneration. He also has particular expertise in M&A, marketing and fund raising for public companies.

Authorised by Mr Gordon Galt

Chairman, Realm Resources Limited

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Holland

Financial & Corporate Relations (FCR) T: +61 2 8264 1005

E: [email protected]

About Realm

Information on Realm Resources Limited is available on the Company's website at www.realmresources.com.au.