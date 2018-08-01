Log in
Realm Resources : Board Appointment

08/01/2018 | 08:43am CEST

Company Announcements ASX Limited

By Electronic Lodgement

1 August 2018

BOARD APPOINTMENT

Realm Resources advises that it has today appointed Mr Geoff Marshall to fill the causal Board vacancy caused by the recent resignation of a Director.

Mr Marshall is an experienced public company Director, with technical qualifications from the University of Qld. He is well versed in commercial, legal, governance and financial areas.

With a background in Engineering, Mr Marshall was a partner at Price Waterhouse in 1998 before taking on Director and investor roles in mining and IT technology companies. He has since served as a Company Chairman and chaired various Board Committees including audit and remuneration. He also has particular expertise in M&A, marketing and fund raising for public companies.

Authorised by Mr Gordon Galt

Chairman, Realm Resources Limited

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Holland

Financial & Corporate Relations (FCR) T: +61 2 8264 1005

E: [email protected]

About Realm

Information on Realm Resources Limited is available on the Company's website at www.realmresources.com.au.

Disclaimer

Realm Resources Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:42:10 UTC
