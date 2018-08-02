Realm Resources : Change in substantial holding - bidder now has 95.61%

KING&WGDD MALLESONS
2 August 2018
ToThe Directors
Realm Resources Limited c/o Maddocks (Stuart Napthali) Angel Place
Level 27, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000
BY EMAIL: [email protected]
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
T2 Resources Fund Pty Limited ("Bidder") - Form 604: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
We refer to the Original Bidder's Statement dated 23 February 2018 and the Replacement Bidder's Statement dated 14 March 2018. We are the Australian legal advisors of the Bidder.
Attached is a Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder in relation to the Bidder's holding in Realm Resources Limited.
Yours faithfully
David Eliakim | Partner King & Wood Mallesons
This communication and any attachments are confidential and may be privileged.
www.kwm.com
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To. Company Name/Scheme
Realm Resources Limited ("Company")
ACN/ARSN
008 124 025
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
T2 Resources Fund Pty Limited ("Bidder"), its holding entities and its associates 624 330 696____________________________________________________________
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
02/08/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
01 / 08/2018 01 / 08/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present noticeOrdinary shares
Person's votes 239,025,712 ordinary shares
Voting power (5) 94.50%
Person's votes 241,821,466 ordinary shares
Voting power (5) 95.61%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of changePerson whose relevant interest changedNature of change (6)
30/07/
Bidder
2018
Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd as trustee for the Taurus Resources No. 2 Trust ("T2 Trust")Change arising as a result of acceptances of the Bidder's takeover bidConsideration given in relation to change (7) A$1.00 per ordinary share plus $0.35 compensation per ordinary shareClass and number of securities affected 2,795,754 ordinary shares
Person's votes affected
2,795,754
Taurus Resources
Limited No. 2 GP LLC
as general partner of
Taurus Resources No.
2 LP ("T2 LP")
Taurus Funds
Management Pty Ltd
('Taurus Funds")
Taurus SM Holdings
Pty Limited ("Taurus
SM")
M.D. Sass Finstrat
Taurus Holdings, LLC
("Finstrat")
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:Holder of relevant interest
Bidder
BidderT2 Trust
T2 LPT2 LP
Taurus FundsTaurus SMFinstrat
5. Changes in association
Registered holder of securities
Various
BidderBidderJP Morgan Nominees Australia
BidderBidder and JP Morgan Nominees Australia (as applicable)
Bidder and JP Morgan Nominees Australia (as applicable)
Bidder and JP Morgan Nominees Australia (as applicable)Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Bidder
Bidder
BidderJP Morgan Nominees Australia
BidderBidder and JP Morgan Nominees Australia (as applicable)
Bidder and JP Morgan Nominees Australia (as applicable)
Bidder and JP Morgan Nominees Australia (as applicable)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Acceptances under the takeover bid
Relevant interest in shares by virtue of section 608(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as the registered holder
Relevant interest in shares by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
Relevant interest in shares by virtue of section 608(1 )(b) and (c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
Relevant interest in shares by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
Relevant interest in shares by virtue of section 608(1 )(b) and (c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in its capacity as the trustee of the Taurus Resources No. 2 Trust and the investment manager of the Taurus Resources No. 2 Trust and T2 LP
Relevant interest in shares by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as Taurus SM holds a controlling interest in Taurus Funds Relevant interest in shares by virtue of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as Finstrat holds more than 20% of the voting shares in Taurus SM
Class andnumber of securitiesPerson's votes
15,218,469 15,218,469 ordinary shares
14,288,717 14,288,717 ordinary shares
29,507,186 29,507,186 ordinary shares
212,314,280 212,314,280 ordinary shares
29,507,186 29,507,186 ordinary shares
241,821,466 241,821,466 ordinary shares
241,821,466 241,821,466 ordinary shares
241,821,466 241,821,466 ordinary shares
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) N/A
Nature of association N/A
604 page 2/2 15 July 2001
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Bidder and all parties other than M.D. Sass Finstrat
Taurus Holdings, LLC and JP Morgan Nominees
Australia
M.D. Sass Finstrat Taurus Holdings, LLC
JP Morgan Nominees Australia
Address do Taurus Funds Management Pty Limited at Suite 4101, Level 41, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place
1185 Avenue of Americas, New York, New York 10036, Untied States Locked Bag 20049 Melbourne VIC 3001
DIRECTIONS
(1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
(2)
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3)
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671 B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4)
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(5)
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
(6)
Include details of:
(a)
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b)
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(7)
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
(8)
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9)
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
38054805 1