Rebglo Introduces Japan-made Adhesive Paper Patch That Extends Battery Life for Mobile Devices

07/27/2018 | 03:10am CEST

The Hettarer “red patch” made of conductive paper promotes longer battery life and shorter charge times when attached to smartphones and other mobile devices

Rebglo Limited (“Rebglo”) today announced availability on its online shop for the Hettarer “red patch,” an adhesive patch of conductive paper that improves the battery performance of smartphones and other mobile devices by 20-40% for up to 60 days.

The red patch is the brainchild of Tokyo-based entrepreneur Makoto Murakoshi, who wondered if charged particles from electric currents flowing naturally in the air, plus those discharged by mobile devices, could be harnessed to slow the rate of dissipation of a battery charge. He then called in some tech-savvy friends and soon had a working product ready.

The result was a conductive paper that collects charged and discharged particles, and amplifies them via the heat emitted by the battery. A series of prototypes were created and tested. “Performance results varied depending on factors like device type, battery age, usage conditions and environment, but overall they were positive enough to launch a product,” Murakoshi said. The first edition battery patch, which worked for about two weeks before needing to be replaced, was distributed in electronic retail outlets throughout Japan.

Further refinements based on user feedback resulted in Hettarer, an iconic “red patch” that attaches to the back of the device. “It works for about 60 days, and costs about US$10 per patch,” Murakoshi said. “Straight bench comparison tests show a 20 to 40 percent improvement in battery performance, and third-party tests have also shown positive results.”

About the Hettarer “red patch”

The Hettarer “red patch” improves battery performance by 20-40% over a period of up to 60 days. Simply attach it to the back of your smartphone or other mobile device. Made in Japan, it consists of a specially designed conductive paper that collects electric particles and uses the heat of the battery to promote longer charges and faster charge times. For more information, or to purchase the red patch, visit www.hettarer.biz.


© Business Wire 2018
