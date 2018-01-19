Log in
Recall: Mamee Monster Rice Sticks & Crunchy Snacks

01/19/2018 | 07:09am CET

The NSW Food Authority advises:

ABC Sales & Marketing Pty Ltd has recalled Mamee Monster Rice Sticks Vegetable Flavour and Mamee Crunchy Snacks from Coles, Woolworths, Big W, selected IGA stores and independent retailers nationally, due to an undeclared allergen (gluten).

Product details:

  • Mamee Monster Rice Sticks Vegetable Flavour, 6 Pack 120g
  • Mamee Monster Rice Sticks Vegetable Flavour, 10 Pack 200g
  • Mamee Crunchy Snacks, 8 Pack 152g (mixed bag)
  • All Best Before dates from 04 Sept 2018 to 11 Dec 2018

Consumers with a gluten allergy or intolerance should not consume these products and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information on this recall, contact ABC Sales & Marketing Pty Ltd on (08) 8269 4143 between 08:30am and 05:00pm, or via www.mamee.com.au.

NSW Food Authority published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:09:09 UTC.

