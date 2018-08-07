Recall Notice: Simplot Good Grains™ - Exotic Grains & Fire-Roasted Vegetable Blend - SKU: 10071179012948

Published on August 07 2018

August 3rd, 2018Customer Hotline 1-800-448-5545

Boise, ID - The JR Simplot Company Food Group is voluntarily recalling approximately 379 cases of its Simplot Good Grains™ Exotic Grains and Fire-Roasted Vegetable Blend due to the potential for wheat allergen which is not declared on the packaging.

This product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat (gluten).

There have been no reported illnesses or injury associated with this product recall.

The product recall is limited to the product listed below.

ITEM NO ITEM MANUF CODE 10071179012948 Simplot Exotic Grains & Fire-Roasted Vegetable Blend 389 MAY 04 18

389 JUL 10 18

The side of each case and each interior bag is marked with the manufacturing code. Note that there are two manufacturing codes included in this recall. Product bearing other 'manufacturing codes' not listed above are not affected.

Customers and Distributors who are being notified of the recall are directed to cease selling, stocking and serving the specific product listed above.

Simplot requests that affected Customers take control of this specific product still within their inventory and inform any of their own customers to whom they also distributed to, to do the same.

Simplot Customer Service will work with Customers to disposition any affected inventory and to replenish as necessary.

Any questions may be directed to Simplot Quality Assurance at 1-800-448-5545.