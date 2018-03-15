Recent Analysis Shows KB Financial Group, Southern Missouri, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Financial Engines, Carbonite, and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB), Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC), Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN), Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB), and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

KB DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KB

SMBC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SMBC

UEPS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UEPS

FNGN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FNGN

CARB DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CARB

BVXV DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BVXV

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB), Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC), Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN), Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB), and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC (KB) REPORT OVERVIEW

KB Financial Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, KB Financial Group reported interest income of $2,645.93MM vs $2,233.40MM (up 18.47%) and basic earnings per share $2.02 vs $1.35 (up 49.23%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, KB Financial Group reported interest income of $8,325.69MM vs $8,873.84MM (down 6.18%) and basic earnings per share $4.64 vs $3.76 (up 23.40%). The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.28.

To read the full KB Financial Group Inc (KB) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KB

-----------------------------------------

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. (SMBC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Southern Missouri's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Southern Missouri reported interest income of $19.23MM vs $15.08MM (up 27.50%) and basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.56 (up 7.14%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Southern Missouri reported interest income of $61.49MM vs $56.32MM (up 9.18%) and basic earnings per share $2.08 vs $1.99 (up 4.52%). Southern Missouri is expected to report earnings on April 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

To read the full Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SMBC

-----------------------------------------

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (UEPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Net 1 UEPS Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Net 1 UEPS Technologies reported revenue of $148.42MM vs $151.43MM (down 1.99%) and basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.35 (down 51.43%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Net 1 UEPS Technologies reported revenue of $610.07MM vs $590.75MM (up 3.27%) and basic earnings per share $1.34 vs $1.72 (down 22.09%). Net 1 UEPS Technologies is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.81 and is expected to report on August 23rd, 2018.

To read the full Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UEPS

-----------------------------------------

FINANCIAL ENGINES, INC. (FNGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Financial Engines' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Financial Engines reported revenue of $125.69MM vs $113.22MM (up 11.01%) and basic earnings per share $0.11 vs $0.14 (down 21.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Financial Engines reported revenue of $480.51MM vs $423.94MM (up 13.34%) and basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.47 (up 57.45%). Financial Engines is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.59 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FNGN

-----------------------------------------

CARBONITE, INC. (CARB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Carbonite's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Carbonite reported revenue of $61.69MM vs $53.49MM (up 15.34%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Carbonite reported revenue of $239.46MM vs $206.99MM (up 15.69%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.15. Carbonite is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.16 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CARB

-----------------------------------------

BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (BVXV) REPORT OVERVIEW

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on April 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.02 and is expected to report on April 27th, 2018.

To read the full BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BVXV

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.