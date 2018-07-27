Recent Analysis Shows Synopsys, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, Philip Morris International, Sally Beauty, and Kimberly-Clark Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed July 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SYNOPSYS, INC. (SNPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Synopsys' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Synopsys reported revenue of $776.84MM vs $680.07MM (up 14.23%) and basic earnings per share $0.69 vs $0.35 (up 97.14%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Synopsys reported revenue of $2,724.88MM vs $2,422.53MM (up 12.48%) and basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $1.76 (down 48.30%). Synopsys is expected to report earnings on August 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.56 and is expected to report on December 5th, 2018.

To read the full Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SNPS

-----------------------------------------

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (RIGL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $4.48MM vs $20.38MM (down 78.00%) and basic earnings per share -$0.62 vs -$0.73. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on August 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.42 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RIGL

-----------------------------------------

FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (FATE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fate Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Fate Therapeutics reported revenue of $1.03MM vs $1.03MM (down 0.10%) and basic earnings per share -$0.27 vs -$0.24. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fate Therapeutics reported revenue of $4.11MM vs $4.40MM (down 6.72%) and basic earnings per share -$1.02 vs -$1.05. Fate Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on August 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.12 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

To read the full Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FATE

-----------------------------------------

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Philip Morris International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Philip Morris International reported revenue of $18,426.00MM vs $16,556.00MM (up 11.29%) and basic earnings per share $1.00 vs $1.02 (down 1.96%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Philip Morris International reported revenue of $78,098.00MM vs $74,953.00MM (up 4.20%) and basic earnings per share $3.88 vs $4.48 (down 13.39%). Philip Morris International is expected to report earnings on October 18th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.54 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PM

-----------------------------------------

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. (SBH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sally Beauty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Sally Beauty reported revenue of $975.32MM vs $966.47MM (up 0.92%) and basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.41 (up 19.51%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Sally Beauty reported revenue of $3,938.32MM vs $3,952.62MM (down 0.36%) and basic earnings per share $1.56 vs $1.51 (up 3.31%). Sally Beauty is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.31 and is expected to report on November 21st, 2018.

To read the full Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SBH

-----------------------------------------

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION (KMB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kimberly-Clark's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Kimberly-Clark reported revenue of $4,604.00MM vs $4,576.00MM (up 0.61%) and basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $1.50 (down 13.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kimberly-Clark reported revenue of $18,259.00MM vs $18,202.00MM (up 0.31%) and basic earnings per share $6.44 vs $6.03 (up 6.80%). Kimberly-Clark is expected to report earnings on October 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.99 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KMB

-----------------------------------------

