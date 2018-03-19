Log in
Record High Number of Toll Transactions Cleared in Ireland in 2017

03/19/2018 | 10:52am CET

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX, France, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of transactions processed through emovis's toll interoperability cloud-based hub in Ireland has reached a record high with over 50 million transactions cleared in 2017.

Thanks to its toll interoperability solution, emovis is contributing to the improved mobility of millions of Irish drivers, by allowing them to travel seamlessly with just one toll tag across the whole country.  As of January 2018, over 650,000 toll transponders are in use.

With this new success, emovis demonstrates its leadership in designing and operating innovative mobility solutions that offer the best levels of service for road users in Ireland and throughout the world.  

About eToll.ie
emovis was awarded the contract for managing Ireland's toll interoperability hub by the National Roads Authority (now Transport Infrastructure Ireland) in June 2013 following a competitive tender.

As part of this contract, emovis designed, developed and is currently operating Ireland's nationwide tolling clearinghouse connecting 14 private toll operators and toll tag issuers though a single platform. More information about this platform: www.etoll.ie

About emovis
emovis is focused on keeping roads moving through toll-based smart mobility solutions.  With over 600 employees worldwide, the company operates some of the world's largest free-flow tolling infrastructure in the UK, Ireland, US, and Canada.

In the US, emovis operates the Alliance for Toll Interoperability platform (www.tollinterop.org) enabling interstate interoperability for the benefit of customers and member agencies.

In 2017, emovis successfully began operating UK's second All Electronic Tolling near Liverpool (www.merseyflow.co.uk) and was awarded the Washington Road User Charging Pilot (www.waroadusagecharge.org).

emovis is 100% owned by Abertis (www.abertis.com), the international market leader in the management of toll roads, managing over 5,300 miles (8,600 kilometres) of high capacity and quality roads in 15 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

www.emovis.com
Benoît ROSSI
Media Contact: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bab5602-e67a-4fb3-a9a1-b46d2e00b4a5



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: emovis via Globenewswire
