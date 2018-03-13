Red Cross Annual Humanitarian Celebration Honors LA’s Finest Humanitarians - LA Chargers, California Resources Corporation, Dr. Laurence E. Paul

On Friday, March 9, the Red Cross Los Angeles proudly kicked off its second century of service with the 2018 Humanitarian Celebration, the premier Red Cross event of the season where Los Angeles and the nation’s leading business leaders, philanthropists, elected officials, and celebrities show support of the Red Cross humanitarian mission. This year’s celebration honored Humanitarian of the Year Dr. Laurence E. Paul; Humanitarian Company of the Year, California Resources Corporation; and Humanitarian Organization of the Year, the Los Angeles Chargers for their distinguished dedication and support of the American Red Cross.

As Humanitarian of the Year, the Red Cross paid special honor to Laurence E. Paul, M.D., co-founder and managing principal of Laurel Crown Partners, for his innumerable and transformational contributions to the Red Cross. Dr. Paul began his service to the Red Cross when he was hired to represent the Red Cross in a financial transaction in 1998. In 2002, he became a member of the national Biomedical Board overseeing the blood operation that accounted for close to half the nation’s blood supply. Subsequently, he began his local involvement serving as a board member in Los Angeles from 2004 to 2006. In 2006, Dr. Paul became a distinguished leader of the national American Red Cross Board of Governors where he remained until 2017 serving in numerous leadership capacities including as Vice Chairman since 2008. He was recently the recipient of the Harriman Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service, the highest recognition for volunteer service in the American Red Cross.

“The Humanitarian of the Year award represents for me the culmination of almost 20 years of an extremely rewarding relationship with an amazing organization that is profoundly changing lives for those in need through acts of goodness and kindness,” said Paul. “The American Red Cross serves a central role in disaster relief and blood supply in the southern California region and nationally. My affiliation with them on both fronts has been a profound, unique and deeply humbling experience. I am deeply grateful for this award and all that my Red Cross experience has provided to my family and me.”

The Spanos family and the Los Angeles Chargers were recognized as Red Cross LA’s Humanitarian Organization of the Year for their generous contributions and assistance in times of crisis. With their return to the Los Angeles area, the Chargers have wasted little time in displaying the heart and generosity for which they are known. The Chargers’ compassion begins with the Spanos family. Beyond making personal donations, the Chargers organization worked to raise funds and encouraged the team’s fans to join them in support of the Red Cross during this past year’s natural disasters. The organization’s financial support to assist Los Angeles neighbors is clear evidence of its already strong commitment to our region and a culture of paying it forward.

“Being named Humanitarian Organization of the Year is a tremendous honor for us,” said Chargers Controlling Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. “My father prioritized philanthropy from the moment he took ownership of the team and in the decades since, it’s truly become the heart of who we are as an organization. Being selected for this recognition is humbling because you don’t reach out to help others in time of crisis to be recognized; you help them because it’s the right thing to do. We come together when disaster strikes and fortunately for us, time and again, the American Red Cross has also been there to help us get back on our feet. That’s why we give.”

The Red Cross LA also honored the generous contributions of California Resources Corporation (CRC), the state’s largest independent oil and natural gas producer, as Humanitarian Company of the Year. From employee-driven fundraising campaigns, to corporate donations and thousands of volunteer hours each year, CRC’s engagement has amplified our relief efforts in a year of challenging natural disasters from California wildfires to Hurricanes Harvey and Maria. CRC is a longtime Red Cross supporter in Los Angeles County and across the state. CRC employees take immense pride in providing safe, affordable and reliable energy for California by Californians, and in supporting the communities where they live and work.

“On behalf of the incredible men and women of California Resources Corporation, it is an absolute honor to be recognized as Humanitarian Company of the Year,” said Todd A. Stevens, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “A humanitarian is a person who promotes human welfare, going beyond their own circumstance to understand how they can impact and influence others in positive ways, and our employees embody those values. The American Red Cross seeks to lift people up in everything that it does, and we are proud to share that quality by supporting and lifting working families and providing a path to the middle class.”

This past several months have seen unprecedented disasters and stretched Red Cross resources more than ever before, including volunteers. The American Red Cross Los Angeles volunteers were there - saving lives, providing comfort, and offering hope when all seemed lost. Along with our honorees, this year’s Humanitarian Celebration focuses on the incredible commitment volunteers have made to the Red Cross mission to alleviate human suffering and provide comfort and care.

The Humanitarian Celebration was attended by a sold-out crowd of more than 500 guests who enjoyed a live auction and live entertainment from singer Judith Hill. Guests included Hollywood talent such as Laura Slade Wiggins, Danielle Savre and Xolo Mariduena along with Chargers Defensive tackle Damion Square. The evening concluded with an “After Party” where guests danced to music provided by DJ Flobito and enjoyed wonderful desserts and festivities.

The 2018 Humanitarian Celebration was presented by The Walt Disney Company, supported through generous gifts from: AMPCO Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers and Wells Fargo along with Ares Management, Bank of America, Bosse Family Foundation, CareMore Health, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Crenshaw Christian Center, Cloudbreak Health, Edison, International, Jim Fielding, L.A. Care Health Plan, Los Angeles Rams, Pam & Jason Lavine, Rita Benson LeBlanc, New England Patriots Foundation, Richard & Alison Ressler, Fred Rosen, The Ryan Foundation, Josie Tong, UCLA Health, Jill & Joe Valenti, Walmart and Westfield.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcrossla.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

For 58 seasons, the Chargers have led the fight to stretch the imagination and give fans the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances and one of the best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego. Advancing to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played, the Chargers claimed the 1963 title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos’ eldest son Dean, the team’s current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos’ sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017 and will play all home games at StubHub Center while the new L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park is constructed.

For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit chargers.com.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, California Resources Corporation focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

For more information, please visit crc.com.

