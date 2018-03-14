Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas to Announce $340K Grant to Rehab 50 Homes

Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas)
will award a $339,876 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to GAEDA
Revitalization Corporation (GRC) to provide critical home repairs, home
modifications and home improvements for 50 elderly and disabled
homeowners in the city of Alexandria and surrounding areas.
The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank
representatives at a check presentation at 9:00 a.m. Friday, March
16, 2018, at Red River Bank at 1412 Centre Court Drive in Alexandria.
FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of
AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions, like
Red River Bank. AHP grants fund a variety of projects, including home
rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and
special-needs residents; down payment and closing cost assistance for
qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income,
multifamily rental communities and single-family homes.
The grant to GRC was part of $7 million awarded in 2017 to 19 affordable
housing projects. The grants will help create 1,108 new or rehabilitated
housing units. Of this funding, Louisiana received $1.7 million for 113
units.
Since the inception of the AHP in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more
than $261 million in AHP and AHP-funded grants to assist more than
48,500 families.
For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

WHAT:



Check Presentation





WHEN:



9:00 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018





WHO:



Wyatt Lobrano, District Director, Office of U.S.





Hannah Livingston, Field Representative, Office of U.S.
Senator John Kennedy, R-LA





Tommie Seaton, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator
Bill Cassidy, R-LA





Nathan Martin, Councilman, Pineville City Council




Jonathan Bolen, Special Projects Planner, Rapides Area
Planning Commission





Jannease Seastrunk, Vice President, Community Relations and
CRA Officer, Red River Bank





Willie Spears, Executive Director, GAEDA Revitalization
Corporation





Bruce Hatton, Vice President, AHP Manager, FHLB Dallas





WHERE:



Red River Bank




1412 Centre Court Drive




Alexandria, Louisiana 71303
