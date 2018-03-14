Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas to Announce $340K Grant to Rehab 50 Homes

9:00 a.m. Friday, March 16, Red River Bank, 1412 Centre Court Drive, Alexandria

Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award a $339,876 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to GAEDA Revitalization Corporation (GRC) to provide critical home repairs, home modifications and home improvements for 50 elderly and disabled homeowners in the city of Alexandria and surrounding areas.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018, at Red River Bank at 1412 Centre Court Drive in Alexandria.

FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions, like Red River Bank. AHP grants fund a variety of projects, including home rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and special-needs residents; down payment and closing cost assistance for qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income, multifamily rental communities and single-family homes.

The grant to GRC was part of $7 million awarded in 2017 to 19 affordable housing projects. The grants will help create 1,108 new or rehabilitated housing units. Of this funding, Louisiana received $1.7 million for 113 units.

Since the inception of the AHP in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $261 million in AHP and AHP-funded grants to assist more than 48,500 families.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018 WHO: Wyatt Lobrano, District Director, Office of U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham, R-LA Hannah Livingston, Field Representative, Office of U.S. Senator John Kennedy, R-LA Tommie Seaton, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA Nathan Martin, Councilman, Pineville City Council Jonathan Bolen, Special Projects Planner, Rapides Area Planning Commission Jannease Seastrunk, Vice President, Community Relations and CRA Officer, Red River Bank Willie Spears, Executive Director, GAEDA Revitalization Corporation Bruce Hatton, Vice President, AHP Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Red River Bank 1412 Centre Court Drive Alexandria, Louisiana 71303

