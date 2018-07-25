Red River : Hosts 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic

Red River Awards Scholarships to Local Students, Supports STEM in N.H. and Vt.

Red River, a technology transformation company, hosted its 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic at the Quechee Club in Vermont on July 19. The yearly tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), Red River’s non‐profit 501 (c)(3) charitable organization.

“This marks the 10th consecutive year of our scholarship program,” said Kim Vacca, Director of the Red River Charitable Foundation. “Since 2008 we have been able to award $151,000 to 48 high school seniors pursuing majors in STEM fields. Those numbers are pretty remarkable, and we can’t wait to see what these students will accomplish.”

RRCF provides opportunities for students in middle school through college interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields with scholarships, internships, mentoring and donations of IT equipment. The organization also supports causes that help U.S. military veterans transitioning to civilian life.

RRCF’s scholarship recipients completed a lengthy application process and received monetary awards for their college tuition and books, as well as Dell laptops and printers. The students and their families were the guests of honor at this year’s event.

This year’s scholarship recipients included six students from area schools. Amber Beliveau, from Fall Mountain Regional High School, is attending Worchester Polytechnic Institute to study mechanical engineering. Brianna Aubrey, from Hartford High School, is attending Dartmouth College to study neuroscience. Matthias Page, homeschooled, is attending the University of New Hampshire to study ocean engineering. Elizabeth Jones, from Lebanon High School, is attending Colorado State University to study biomedical and chemical biological engineering. Elyse Scott, from Stevens High School, is attending Clarkson University to study environmental engineering. Vincent Moeykens, from Windsor High School, is attending the University of Vermont to study computer science.

“It was a great day on the course, having fun with guests and celebrating the amazing RRCF student scholarship recipients. I am thrilled that we are able to provide scholarships for these students and support their ongoing education in STEM related fields,” said Rick Bolduc, Executive Chairman, Board of Directors for Red River. “The Foundation could not have chosen more qualified candidates, and we are endlessly thankful to our sponsors, partners and local business owners who continue to support us and the causes we believe in.”

DellEMC was the major corporate sponsor, as well as the Student Awardee Sponsor for the event, graciously donating laptops, monitors, keyboards and printers for students, as well as raffle items. Other event sponsors included ’47 Brands, Acacia Partners, Adapture, Alcon Partners, Arrow/NetApp, Arrow/Oracle, Bolicoli, the Boston Bruins, Claremont Savings Bank, Cisco, Competitive Range Solutions, Congruity360, Crown, Delta Dental, Endeavor, Elite Technical, F5, FSRP, Holland & Knight, ImmixGroup, Key Government Finance, Mascoma Savings Bank, Netscout, Pindrop, Point Cabinetry, Propel Marketing Group, The Richards Group, RSM, ScienceLogic, Splunk, Synnex ,Wells Fargo and Workday.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

For more information on the Red River Charitable Foundation please visit www.redrivercharitablefoundation.com or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedRiverCharitableFoundation/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005750/en/