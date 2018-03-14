Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RedShiftBio Announces Collaboration Trial Completion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 03:49pm CET

Academic and industrial collaborators validate new bioanalytical platform as product launch approaches

RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc. (RedShiftBio), provider of analytical instrumentation for the characterization of protein therapeutics, announces the completion of Phase II of the company’s collaborative trials. Conducted alongside leading academic and industrial biologic institutions, the collaborative testing has demonstrated the clear advantages of the company’s patented Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) platform. Simultaneously, the company launched its new website to provide important new information on the technology and its bioanalytical capabilities. www.redshiftbio.com/collaboration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005687/en/

Academic and industrial collaborators provide validation of RedShiftBio's new bioanalytical platform ...

Academic and industrial collaborators provide validation of RedShiftBio's new bioanalytical platform as product launch approaches (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the closing of last year’s $11 Million Series C equity financing, RedShiftBio accelerated commercialization of the MMS platform in preparation for a 2018 product launch. Participants in last year’s equity financing included Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company in the development and manufacture of innovative analytical solutions, and Technology Venture Partners, a venture capital firm specializing in technology and healthcare.

"We’re very impressed with initial results produced by the RedShiftBio platform," said Brent Kendrick, Vice President, Elion Labs (a division of KBI Biopharma). "The industry is in need of more sensitive and cost effective analytical technologies to support the development of protein-based therapeutics."

RedShiftBio’s MMS platform combines mid-infrared laser spectroscopy with microfluidics and advanced signal processing to enable highly sensitive probing of the protein backbone. The platform is unique in providing a direct label-free measurement capability the very wide range in concentrations essential for drug development, from 0.01 to over 200 mg/mL. This enables the scientist to better ‘see change’ in protein conformational structure and study behaviours of critical interest in biologic development, including protein stability, aggregation, concentration and biosimilarity. These measurements currently use as many as five different instruments, none with the ability to measure over the wide range of protein concentrations required during development.

"Feedback from leaders in the development of protein therapeutics has been invaluable and we’re very much appreciative of our many collaborators," said Chip Marshall, CEO of RedShiftBio. "They have helped us to further refine every element of the platform to ensure it address the needs of protein scientists. We are very excited about our product launch and the capabilities and efficiencies it will bring to the development of these very important drugs."

www.redshiftbio.com/collaboration


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pSYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC : SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SGYP
AC
04:12pGLOBAL DIGITAL BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORS MARKET 2018-2022 : Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Coupled with Geriatric Population Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:11pFORTUM OYJ : Competition watchdog reviews takeovers planned by Fortum Latvia energy company in Daugavpils
AQ
04:10pTRINTECH : and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation(TM) Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions
EQ
04:10pFormer Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading
NE
04:09pCENTURYLINK : Department of Justice approves CenturyLink's proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks
PR
04:08pCANNAROYALTY : Trichome Investing up to $2.5 Million in 180 Smoke
AQ
04:08pGlobal Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 5% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:08pU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
04:08pFebruary Retail Sales Increase 4.4 Percent Over Last Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.