RedShiftBio Announces Collaboration Trial Completion

Academic and industrial collaborators validate new bioanalytical platform as product launch approaches

RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc. (RedShiftBio), provider of analytical instrumentation for the characterization of protein therapeutics, announces the completion of Phase II of the company’s collaborative trials. Conducted alongside leading academic and industrial biologic institutions, the collaborative testing has demonstrated the clear advantages of the company’s patented Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) platform. Simultaneously, the company launched its new website to provide important new information on the technology and its bioanalytical capabilities. www.redshiftbio.com/collaboration.

Following the closing of last year’s $11 Million Series C equity financing, RedShiftBio accelerated commercialization of the MMS platform in preparation for a 2018 product launch. Participants in last year’s equity financing included Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company in the development and manufacture of innovative analytical solutions, and Technology Venture Partners, a venture capital firm specializing in technology and healthcare.

"We’re very impressed with initial results produced by the RedShiftBio platform," said Brent Kendrick, Vice President, Elion Labs (a division of KBI Biopharma). "The industry is in need of more sensitive and cost effective analytical technologies to support the development of protein-based therapeutics."

RedShiftBio’s MMS platform combines mid-infrared laser spectroscopy with microfluidics and advanced signal processing to enable highly sensitive probing of the protein backbone. The platform is unique in providing a direct label-free measurement capability the very wide range in concentrations essential for drug development, from 0.01 to over 200 mg/mL. This enables the scientist to better ‘see change’ in protein conformational structure and study behaviours of critical interest in biologic development, including protein stability, aggregation, concentration and biosimilarity. These measurements currently use as many as five different instruments, none with the ability to measure over the wide range of protein concentrations required during development.

"Feedback from leaders in the development of protein therapeutics has been invaluable and we’re very much appreciative of our many collaborators," said Chip Marshall, CEO of RedShiftBio. "They have helped us to further refine every element of the platform to ensure it address the needs of protein scientists. We are very excited about our product launch and the capabilities and efficiencies it will bring to the development of these very important drugs."

