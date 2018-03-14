RedShiftBio Announces Collaboration Trial Completion

RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc. (RedShiftBio), provider of analytical
instrumentation for the characterization of protein therapeutics,
announces the completion of Phase II of the company’s collaborative
trials. Conducted alongside leading academic and industrial biologic
institutions, the collaborative testing has demonstrated the clear
advantages of the company’s patented Microfluidic Modulation
Spectroscopy (MMS) platform. Simultaneously, the company launched its
new website to provide important new information on the technology and
its bioanalytical capabilities. www.redshiftbio.com/collaboration.
Academic and industrial collaborators provide validation of RedShiftBio's new bioanalytical platform as product launch approaches
Following the closing of last year’s $11 Million Series C equity
financing, RedShiftBio accelerated commercialization of the MMS platform
in preparation for a 2018 product launch. Participants in last year’s
equity financing included Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's
leading specialty measurement company in the development and manufacture
of innovative analytical solutions, and Technology Venture Partners, a
venture capital firm specializing in technology and healthcare.
"We’re very impressed with initial results produced by the RedShiftBio
platform," said Brent Kendrick, Vice President, Elion Labs (a division
of KBI Biopharma). "The industry is in need of more sensitive and cost
effective analytical technologies to support the development of
protein-based therapeutics."
RedShiftBio’s MMS platform combines mid-infrared laser spectroscopy with
microfluidics and advanced signal processing to enable highly sensitive
probing of the protein backbone. The platform is unique in providing a
direct label-free measurement capability the very wide range in
concentrations essential for drug development, from 0.01 to over 200
mg/mL. This enables the scientist to better ‘see change’ in protein
conformational structure and study behaviours of critical interest in
biologic development, including protein stability, aggregation,
concentration and biosimilarity. These measurements currently use as
many as five different instruments, none with the ability to measure
over the wide range of protein concentrations required during
development.
"Feedback from leaders in the development of protein therapeutics has
been invaluable and we’re very much appreciative of our many
collaborators," said Chip Marshall, CEO of RedShiftBio. "They have
helped us to further refine every element of the platform to ensure it
address the needs of protein scientists. We are very excited about our
product launch and the capabilities and efficiencies it will bring to
the development of these very important drugs."

