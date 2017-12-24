Reda Bedjaoui  Discusses T3 Conference Enterprise Edition

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2017 / Prominent entrepreneur and influencer in multi-sector transnational investing, Reda Bedjaoui spoke and appreciated the opportunity to learn more insights into today's financial solutions at the T3 Conference Enterprise Edition in November 2016. Renowned for his extensive knowledge of governance, regulatory compliance and risk management, the highly regarded and trusted CEO of Redbed Investments LLE joins an ever-expanding list of experts headed to the annual gathering. Taking place November 2nd-4th in Las Vegas, T3?s Enterprise Edition, along with its Advisor and TechLeaders summits, is widely recognized as one of the preeminent forums for discovering the latest trends in advisor technology.

Headed by " fintech" (financial technology) guru Joel Bruckenstein, the pioneering conference is geared towards linking company officers and independent advisors with industry tech providers. T3 - Technology Tools for Today think-tank meetings offer interactive, hands-on experiences for attendees and large-scale presentations from investment research companies, content and marketing communication services as well as producers and providers of financial and retirement planning software. As T3 gives attendees with first-hand accounts of the newest improvements in fintech , its dynamic schedule additionally allows for extensive side sessions with Chief Technology Officers and business-savvy data scientists. Past chats at T3 gatherings have included chats with Bruckenstein himself, and other influential figures such as Paul West, Managing Director of Peak Advisor Alliance. Making the most of the event schedule, T3 also leaves time for "Flash Sessions"?quick interactions about micro-topics within fintech that require their own brief moments of attention. With many soon-to-be-announced opportunities at the conference, Reda Bedjaoui hopes to share his own wealth of information, while refining his own practices to better serve his clients.

As a top financial specialist, Reda Bedjaoui is always at the vanguard of developments affecting his field and is a frequent attendee at the most relevant and progressive conferences within the industry. Previous editions of the T3 Enterprise meeting brought together more than 40 technology firms exhibiting an array of inventive software aimed at the wealth management industry to 100-plus bigger-sized RIAs (Registered Investment Advisers) and broker-dealer executives. Esteemed industry speaker and founder of "The Kitces Report" and The Nerd's Eye View blog, Michael Kitces awarded the conference with an honorable mention in his Best of 2016 list, citing the T3's efficient way of delivering "the different technology solutions" being presented, and called it a "good opportunity to make connections to key decision-makers" in the large-firm enterprise realm. With Bedjaoui's trading, real estate and legal experience, his skills should make him an asset to an array of topics discussed throughout T3 Conference Enterprise Edition.

Reda Bedjaoui is a recognized thought leader on international investing. His acumen extends across a multitude of investment fields including futures and options trading, hedge funds, real estate, start-ups and joint ventures, resulting in successful enterprises ranging from the technology field to the beverage industry. Holding a Bachelor in Law degree from the Université de Montréal, he expanded his education at Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands, and was admitted to the Bar of Quebec, Canada (Montreal Section) in 1995. Mr. Bedjaoui honed his practice of commercial law, corporate law, and international arbitration in positions at recognized law firms in both Montreal and Paris.

