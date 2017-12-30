Reda Bedjaoui On Continued Bull Market in Gold

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / With many years of experience successfully projecting trends, pricing, and demand in the commodities market, Reda Bedjaoui is known as a thought leader on multi-sector international investing with a sense for what is coming on the horizon. An authority on financial markets, Bedjaoui, the CEO of Redbed Investments LLE, predicts a continued bull market for gold, although the precious metal has slightly ebbed off after riding a two-year high, where it surged noticeably over that span. Bedjaoui reminds investors that as has traditionally occurred in uncertain political climates, gold will likely continue its upward swing and rally in spite of a momentary drop in demand caused by advances in equities and the US dollar.

Though some financial pundits insist gold reached its peak due to positive US job reports and the strengthening of the dollar reducing demand for the metal as a store of value, Reda Bedjaoui doesn't see it that way. "Post-Brexit activity has caused instability throughout the region and bullion climbed in the days following the UK's decision to leave the EU. And with talks of Scotland and Northern Ireland independence gaining renewed traction, people will be looking to move their wealth to a currency more reliably valued than what may ultimately be the questionable worth of the British pound. After all," Bedjaoui says, "gold has been used as currency for thousands of years. No other exchange in circulation can claim that lineage."

Historical numbers support Reda Bedjaoui's line of thinking. Five times over the last 40 years, the metal has rallied 30 percent from its low, showing a propensity for resilience in the market. As of mid-2016, GLD (the symbol for SPDR Gold Trust, one of the largest exchange-traded fund by assets, but a less expensive option than purchasing physical bars, which many investors liken to owning their own store of actual gold) has commanded record inflows, and the most since its creation in 2004. Companies that mine the precious commodity have seen their stock prices rise, with many closing at highs not seen since 2013. With the overwhelming majority of the evidence showing that bullion will continue to grow in value, Bedjaoui believes many will join the trend to put their funds in gold.

Raised in Paris, France, Reda Bedjaoui studied law at Université de Montréal, Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands and was admitted to the Bar of Quebec, Canada (Montreal Section) in 1995. After honing his practice of commercial law, corporate law, and international arbitration at prestigious law firms in both Montreal and Paris, Bedjaoui became dedicated to his mastery of investment, governance, risk management, and compliance. His skill forecasting markets include real estate, as he is a sought-after investor and developer of lucrative businesses in North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. His acumen concerning start-ups and joint ventures has resulted in thriving enterprises that have traversed sectors across numerous industries.

