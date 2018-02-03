Log in
Reda Bedjaoui Sees Growth in Commodity Trading Market

02/03/2018

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / Expert investor and CEO of Redbed Investments, LLC Reda Bedjaoui has been closely monitoring the upward trend of major commodities trading, including petroleum, crude oil, and gold, and is urging investors to pay close attention to these particular markets for a potential boom in 2018.

Crude oil, began Bedjaoui, has experienced a considerable amount of uncertainty due to the implementation of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) restrictions to control prices while drillers in the US simultaneously expanded their reserves through unconventional sources, including shale formations. There were concerns that high demand would not allow all OPEC members to stick to the agreement, or that rising prices would cause a surge in US productions. However Reda Bedjaoui felt confident that the crude market has reached a balance with American stockpiles down by four million barrels and Russia cutting output by 1.8 million barrels per day. In addition, due to strong demand for air conditioning, falling production, lower injections in storage and increased exports to Mexico and South America, US natural gas prices are up over 33 percent. As OPEC continues to try and influence markets, Bedjaoui expects that another round of production cuts could occur if oil drops below $45 per barrel, which could potentially boost prices to the mid $60 range in 2018-2019.

Gold production has been on the rise while consumption has declined rapidly in the two largest purchasing countries of the good, India and China. However the lack of demand in India, a country that has an insatiable appetite for gold, should be a temporary one as their citizens grow accustom to the demonetization of the product and become used to buying it officially. In other areas of the world, gold has lost its appeal as a safe haven commodity as investors continue to gain confidence in stock markets and their local economies. Bedjaoui believed that there is the possibility for the gold market to regain strength in 2018, depending on the actions of the EU and the American government. If the Federal Reserve follows through on its promise to enact three rate hikes in the course of the year, the economic recovery of the US could be derailed and revive the precious metal's appeal to global investors.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/487917/b9a2cda1-e1ed-4da7-bf89-75f38d9166ce.jpeg

Reda Bedjaoui is an expert investor and the CEO of Redbed Investments, LLC. With over a decade long experience of anticipating trends, pricing and demands in commodities trading, he has become a recognized leader on multi-sector international trading. Bedjaoui's mastery of investment, real estate, governance, risk management and compliance is grounded in his exceptional command of international law. Raised in Paris, France, he received a Bachelor in Law degree from the Universite de Montreal before furthering his education at The Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands. He then honed his practice of commercial law, corporate law and international arbitration at globally recognized law firms in Montreal and Paris.

Reda Bedjaoui - Expert Investor and CEO of Redbed Investments: http://www.redabedjaouinews.com

Reda Bedjaoui Discloses High Performance Alternative Investments within Alcoholic Beverage Market: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/reda-bedjaoui-discloses-high-performance-232200944.html

Reda Bedjaoui On How Privacy Issues Affect Modern Financial Market: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/reda-bedjaoui-privacy-issues-affect-212200039.html

Contact Information

RedaBedjaouiNews.com
http://www.redabedjaouinews.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: Reda Bedjaoui


© Accesswire 2018
