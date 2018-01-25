Log in
Redbox :, Paramount Home Media Distribution Announce Latest New-Release Distribution Agreement

01/25/2018 | 08:11pm CET

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox, America's authority on new-release home entertainment, today announced the latest distribution agreement with Paramount Home Media Distribution. The agreement delivers Paramount titles to Redbox® kiosks on the same day as retail sell through dates, as well as digital distribution through Redbox's new streaming service, Redbox On Demand.

Redbox Logo

"We're proud to announce our latest agreement with Paramount as it continues same-day access to their titles, at the great value our customers expect from Redbox," said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox.   

"We're happy to continue our deal with Redbox that ensures our titles are accessible to consumers nationwide at their kiosks and through their new digital service," said Bob Buchi, President, Worldwide Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures.  

Upcoming new-releases from Paramount include Suburbicon (Feb. 6), Daddy's Home 2 (Feb. 20) and Same Kind of Different as Me (Feb. 20).

Redbox recently announced a new On Demand service, offering many of the same new-release movies available at the Box, and an expanded library of a growing collection of hit movies and TV shows for rental or purchase On Demand.

About Redbox
With more than 5 billion rentals to date, Redbox is America's leading source for affordable new release movie and video game rentals. Redbox offers DVD, Blu-ray Disc® and video-game rentals through the nation's largest network of more than 41,500 conveniently located, self-service entertainment kiosks, and On Demand movies and TV shows, without a subscription.  For more information, visit www.redbox.com.

About Paramount Home Media Distribution
Paramount Home Media Distribution (PHMD) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment.  PPC is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries.  The PHMD division oversees PPC's home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles.  PHMD additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redbox-paramount-home-media-distribution-announce-latest-new-release-distribution-agreement-300588432.html

SOURCE Redbox


© PRNewswire 2018
