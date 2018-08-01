Log in
Reddit says hackers accessed some user data

08/01/2018 | 08:03pm CEST
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Social media network Reddit said on Wednesday a hacker broke into a few of its systems and accessed some user data, including current email addresses and a 2007 database backup containing old encrypted passwords.

Reddit said on June 19 it learned that an attacker compromised a few of its employees' accounts between June 14 and June 18.

A copy of an old database backup containing very early Reddit user data from the site's launch in 2005 through May 2007 was accessed by the hacker, the social media network said.

"Although this was a serious attack, the attacker did not gain write access to Reddit systems; they gained read-only access to some systems that contained backup data, source code and other logs," Reddit's founding engineer Christopher Slowe said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

