Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Redirect Health : Applauds Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan for Efforts to Bring More Simplicity and Transparency to Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:19pm CET

National Healthcare Company Redirect Health Offers Similar Model for Small Businesses Nationwide

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase rocked the healthcare industry with the recent announcement that they would form a collaborative healthcare company for their employees in the United States, which would focus on efficiencies that reduce costs and create ease of use for their employees. This trend is likely to take off nationwide, yet it’s not just the employees of big businesses that can benefit from this model.

Redirect Health, a pioneer in health plan redesign and cost redirection, offers small and midsized businesses across the country a similar healthcare model focused on eliminating waste, administration and unnecessary costs rampant in today’s healthcare system.

“This move by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan is affirming that we are reaching a tipping point with healthcare,” said Redirect Health Co-founder David Berg. “Consumers and businesses alike are fed up with unnecessary complexity and exorbitant costs, and we can expect to see more creative and disruptive solutions aimed at reducing overall healthcare costs. At Redirect Health, we’ve been dedicated to this movement towards simplicity and transparency for many years. It is so great to have these powerful voices in the conversation now. This can only speed up the creation of a well-functioning healthcare system for all Americans.”

Available in all 50 states, Redirect Health provides businesses with affordable healthcare solutions that strategically address the true needs of employees and their families in real time with 24/7 access – whether it’s common illnesses or injuries and routine care, or significant illnesses requiring intense proactive case management such as diabetes, cancer or heart disease. The company’s Employer Sponsorship Program starts at no cost to the company and provides employees with an affordable path to purchasing healthcare at a fraction of the cost of traditional health insurance.

Today, Berg says Redirect Health easily provides its own employees and their families with healthcare at less than half the market cost using the same techniques that Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are expected to deploy.

“Partnering with small and midsized businesses has given Redirect Health an edge in crafting truly affordable healthcare plans for thousands of low wage workers in companies around the country,” said Berg. “By 2020, we expect to provide easy and affordable healthcare to more than 100,000 members.”

For more information, visit redirecthealth.com or contact (888) 995-4945 or [email protected].

About Redirect Health

A NEW people problem that businesses are facing today is that their low-wage employees are struggling to afford health insurance and healthcare on their own, putting greater pressure on the companies’ turnover, recruiting and workers’ compensation costs. Redirect Health is a national healthcare company that solves this problem.

Redirect Health’s mission is to provide easy and truly affordable healthcare for everyone in a company, but especially those who worry about healthcare accessibility and costs. We see a day very soon when any American company can have healthcare working so well, and so inexpensively, that they want to provide it for no cost to their employees because of the free market competitive advantages it gives the company. More at redirecthealth.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:34p WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Names Jim Wanserski Interim President and CEO
04:34p CAO Group, Inc. Protects Its Diode Laser Patent Rights From Infringement By Biolase, Inc.
04:34p JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase 2018 Investor Day
04:34p AMAZON COM : quarterly profit tops $1 billion for first time
04:34p VAREX IMAGING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
04:34p PARKER DRILLING : Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements
04:34p Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. to Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
04:34p March for the Ocean Set for June 9, 2018
04:33p Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO
04:33p LG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Inter-Cell Interference Coordination in a Wireless Communication System (USPTO 9876625)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and full-year 2017
2WTI : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Profit Surges on Higher Oil Prices -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : 4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED RESULTS
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba beats forecasts again, takes stake in affiliate Ant
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : Profit Rises 59% -- Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.