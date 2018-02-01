Redirect Health : Applauds Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan for Efforts to Bring More Simplicity and Transparency to Healthcare

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase rocked the healthcare
industry with the recent announcement that they would form a
collaborative healthcare company for their employees in the United
States, which would focus on efficiencies that reduce costs and create
ease of use for their employees. This trend is likely to take off
nationwide, yet it’s not just the employees of big businesses that can
benefit from this model.
Redirect
Health, a pioneer in health plan redesign and cost redirection,
offers small and midsized businesses across the country a similar
healthcare model focused on eliminating waste, administration and
unnecessary costs rampant in today’s healthcare system.
“This move by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan is affirming that
we are reaching a tipping point with healthcare,” said Redirect Health
Co-founder David Berg. “Consumers and businesses alike are fed up with
unnecessary complexity and exorbitant costs, and we can expect to see
more creative and disruptive solutions aimed at reducing overall
healthcare costs. At Redirect Health, we’ve been dedicated to this
movement towards simplicity and transparency for many years. It is so
great to have these powerful voices in the conversation now. This can
only speed up the creation of a well-functioning healthcare system for
all Americans.”
Available in all 50 states, Redirect Health provides businesses with
affordable healthcare solutions that strategically address the true
needs of employees and their families in real time with 24/7 access –
whether it’s common illnesses or injuries and routine care, or
significant illnesses requiring intense proactive case management such
as diabetes, cancer or heart disease. The company’s Employer Sponsorship
Program starts at no cost to the company and provides employees with an
affordable path to purchasing healthcare at a fraction of the cost of
traditional health insurance.
Today, Berg says Redirect Health easily provides its own employees and
their families with healthcare at less than half the market cost using
the same techniques that Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are
expected to deploy.
“Partnering with small and midsized businesses has given Redirect Health
an edge in crafting truly affordable healthcare plans for thousands of
low wage workers in companies around the country,” said Berg. “By 2020,
we expect to provide easy and affordable healthcare to more than 100,000
members.”
For more information, visit redirecthealth.com
or contact (888) 995-4945 or [email protected].
About Redirect Health
A NEW people problem that businesses are facing today is that their
low-wage employees are struggling to afford health insurance and
healthcare on their own, putting greater pressure on the companies’
turnover, recruiting and workers’ compensation costs. Redirect Health is
a national healthcare company that solves this problem.
Redirect Health’s mission is to provide easy and truly affordable
healthcare for everyone in a company, but especially those who worry
about healthcare accessibility and costs. We see a day very soon when
any American company can have healthcare working so well, and so
inexpensively, that they want to provide it for no cost to their
employees because of the free market competitive advantages it gives the
company. More at redirecthealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006541/en/