Redirect Health : Applauds Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan for Efforts to Bring More Simplicity and Transparency to Healthcare

National Healthcare Company Redirect Health Offers Similar Model for Small Businesses Nationwide

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase rocked the healthcare industry with the recent announcement that they would form a collaborative healthcare company for their employees in the United States, which would focus on efficiencies that reduce costs and create ease of use for their employees. This trend is likely to take off nationwide, yet it’s not just the employees of big businesses that can benefit from this model.

Redirect Health, a pioneer in health plan redesign and cost redirection, offers small and midsized businesses across the country a similar healthcare model focused on eliminating waste, administration and unnecessary costs rampant in today’s healthcare system.

“This move by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan is affirming that we are reaching a tipping point with healthcare,” said Redirect Health Co-founder David Berg. “Consumers and businesses alike are fed up with unnecessary complexity and exorbitant costs, and we can expect to see more creative and disruptive solutions aimed at reducing overall healthcare costs. At Redirect Health, we’ve been dedicated to this movement towards simplicity and transparency for many years. It is so great to have these powerful voices in the conversation now. This can only speed up the creation of a well-functioning healthcare system for all Americans.”

Available in all 50 states, Redirect Health provides businesses with affordable healthcare solutions that strategically address the true needs of employees and their families in real time with 24/7 access – whether it’s common illnesses or injuries and routine care, or significant illnesses requiring intense proactive case management such as diabetes, cancer or heart disease. The company’s Employer Sponsorship Program starts at no cost to the company and provides employees with an affordable path to purchasing healthcare at a fraction of the cost of traditional health insurance.

Today, Berg says Redirect Health easily provides its own employees and their families with healthcare at less than half the market cost using the same techniques that Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are expected to deploy.

“Partnering with small and midsized businesses has given Redirect Health an edge in crafting truly affordable healthcare plans for thousands of low wage workers in companies around the country,” said Berg. “By 2020, we expect to provide easy and affordable healthcare to more than 100,000 members.”

About Redirect Health

A NEW people problem that businesses are facing today is that their low-wage employees are struggling to afford health insurance and healthcare on their own, putting greater pressure on the companies’ turnover, recruiting and workers’ compensation costs. Redirect Health is a national healthcare company that solves this problem.

Redirect Health’s mission is to provide easy and truly affordable healthcare for everyone in a company, but especially those who worry about healthcare accessibility and costs. We see a day very soon when any American company can have healthcare working so well, and so inexpensively, that they want to provide it for no cost to their employees because of the free market competitive advantages it gives the company. More at redirecthealth.com.

