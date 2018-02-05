Log in
Redwood Pharma : to Attend ARVO in Honolulu, April 30 – May 3, 2018

02/05/2018 | 04:20am EST

Redwood Pharma will attend the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii to meet with prospective commercialization partners for RP101, the Company's unique treatment for chronic dry eye disease in postmenopausal women.

ARVO's Annual Meeting is arguably the largest conference that brings together 11,000 international basic and clinical researchers that share the latest breakthroughs in vision research. Redwood Pharma CEO Martin Vidaeus states, 'We are looking forward to making further contacts with researchers and pharmaceutical firms in order to spread the awareness of RP101 and discuss possible business relationships regarding the new product candidate and the IntelliGel drug delivery platform.'

RP101 is the Company's lead program for the development of a novel treatment of chronic dry eye disease in postmenopausal women. The active substance is an endogenous small molecule already proven safe and effective in two Phase II clinical trials conducted in the US. The active substance is being repurposed and has been formulated in IntelliGel to control its release, reduce dosing and increase compliance. Redwood Pharma will initiate a clinical Phase II trial of RP101 in Europe. Dry eye disease is a large market with serious unmet needs - estimated to grow to USD 2.7 billion in 2022. RP101 will be the first therapy targeted towards a unique biological mechanism and the target patient population of postmenopausal women. With prior development data, this program will be faster to market and has lower capital needs and development risks than programs based on New Chemical Entities.

IntelliGel is Redwood Pharma's exclusive technology for the topical delivery of drugs to the front of the eye using a novel hydrogel based on poloxamers and water. IntelliGel is applied as an eye drop and gels upon contact with the eye. This transparent, lubricating, reversible thermogel allows for better compliance with fewer doses of medicines since the gel keeps the active substance in the eye longer; it allows for a reduction in the amount of active substance administered, a lowering of the number of doses and possible side-effects related to active substance. IntelliGel is currently used in dermatological products commercially sold in the US and China. IntelliGel can be used for both prescription-based, as well as, OTC products.

To schedule a meeting, please contact:

Martin Vidaeus, CEO Redwood Pharma AB (publ.)
Tel: +46 (0) 70 232 29 29
E-mail: [email protected]

About Redwood Pharma
Redwood Pharma develops ophthalmic products for unmet medical needs. The Company's first project is the development of drug candidate RP101 with a known active substance against chronic dry eye in postmenopausal women who have moderate to severe symptoms. With the drug delivery platform IntelliGel® the release of active substances is controlled. Through the use of IntelliGel®, Redwood Pharma can also improve dosing of other established drugs. Redwood Pharma's strength lies in formulation and early clinical development. Revenues will be generated through licensing agreements with pharmaceutical companies that have capabilities to manufacture and sell commercial products worldwide.

Redwood Pharma AB (publ.) is listed on AktieTorget, a Swedish Multilateral Trading Facility (Ticker: REDW.ST, ISIN: SE008294789).

For more information visit: www.redwoodpharma.com

Redwood Pharma AB published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:19:08 UTC.

