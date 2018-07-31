Reel Cash Launches An Alternative To Nielsen Ratings By Paying Viewers For Their Data

One year ago today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), under pressure from network
television and major brands who were increasingly unhappy about
inaccurate ratings for their programs, changed its method of estimating
audience viewership by making deals with streaming channels Amazon
Prime, Hulu, and YouTube TV.
Netflix doesn’t share its viewing data, so Nielsen began estimating
viewership using a “listening” technology similar to Spotify. Netflix
has denied that the measurements are accurate, according to New York
Times journalist John
Koblin.
“What Reel Cash brings to the table is data gold,” says J. Allen Dove,
the CTO of SpotX and a Reel Cash advisor. “We’ve never had a fully
transparent ratings platform across all streaming services globally with
independently verifiable live logline data provided by the viewers
themselves. This could be a game-changer for the industry.”
“We’ve seen the disruptive impact that a globally connected world has
had on national security,” said Carr. “Now we’re seeing it in
entertainment as the traditional ways of funding, creating and
distributing content are starting to fail. The solution for defending
against hacking attempts and obtaining objective and accurate viewing
data is, remarkably, the same. It all starts with an educated and
motivated user.”
Reel Cash’s first product called Reel
Pass™ is a free browser extension that the user activates with one
click when watching Netflix, YouTube TV, or other supported channels.
“Inaccuracy and non-transparency have led brands to scramble and become
unsure where to spend their money,” remarks Nicholas Levis, co-founder
of BrandCInema. “The opportunity that Reel Cash offers is spreading the
money to global content creators, while simultaneously paying global
viewers for watching the shows they love.”
Reel Pass™ is available now at the Chrome
Web Store.
Reel
Cash (Reel Holdings, LLC) is a cryptocurrency company founded by
Carr and a small group of entertainment and technology veterans
including entertainment attorney Bianca Goodloe, movie producer John
Baldecchi, actor Joel Lambert, stunt coordinator Mike Smith as well as
technologists J. Allen Dove, and Rez Khan, PhD, the company’s lead
developer.
