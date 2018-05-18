Refrigerated Trucking Services Procurement Report - Category Management Insights by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ‘Refrigerated Trucking Services Market Procurement Research Report.’ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of refrigerated trucking services and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the logistics, warehousing, and transportation category analyze the market for both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the major category growth constraints to help them achieve cost-savings.

“Engaging with the suppliers who provide timely delivery of order quality is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers ability to ensure that the right products reach the right clientele on time are the preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Tridib.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for refrigerated trucking services.

The growing demand from end-user industries such as food and e-commerce

The rise of globalization

The change in lifestyles of end-consumers and rising number of working professionals

Report scope snapshot: refrigerated trucking services category

Market Insights:

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

