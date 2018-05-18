Refrigerated Trucking Services Procurement Report - Category Management Insights by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Refrigerated
Trucking Services Market Procurement Research Report.’ This
report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of
refrigerated trucking services and acts as an all-inclusive guide to
enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the logistics,
warehousing, and transportation category analyze the market for
both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with
information on the major category growth constraints to help them
achieve cost-savings.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005554/en/
Refrigerated Trucking Services Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Engaging with the suppliers who provide timely delivery of order
quality is one of the procurement best practices for buyers
looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities,” says SpendEdge
procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers ability to ensure that
the right products reach the right clientele on time are the preferred
suppliers among the buyers,” added Tridib.
Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Download
a FREE sample
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that
focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of
category spend.
Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a
key role in influencing the global category spend for
refrigerated trucking services.
-
The growing demand from end-user industries such as food and e-commerce
-
The rise of globalization
-
The change in lifestyles of end-consumers and rising number of working
professionals
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:
View
the full report before purchasing.
Report scope snapshot: refrigerated trucking services category
Market Insights:
-
Global category spend
-
Category spend growth
-
Spend segmentation by region
-
To know more, download
a FREE sample.
Category Pricing Insights:
Cost-Saving Opportunities:
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
To know more, download
a FREE sample.
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005554/en/