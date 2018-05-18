Log in
Refrigerated Trucking Services Procurement Report - Category Management Insights by SpendEdge

0
05/18/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Refrigerated Trucking Services Market Procurement Research Report.’ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of refrigerated trucking services and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the logistics, warehousing, and transportation category analyze the market for both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the major category growth constraints to help them achieve cost-savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005554/en/

Refrigerated Trucking Services Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Refrigerated Trucking Services Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Engaging with the suppliers who provide timely delivery of order quality is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers ability to ensure that the right products reach the right clientele on time are the preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Download a FREE sample

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for refrigerated trucking services.

  • The growing demand from end-user industries such as food and e-commerce
  • The rise of globalization
  • The change in lifestyles of end-consumers and rising number of working professionals

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Report scope snapshot: refrigerated trucking services category

Market Insights:

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Spend segmentation by region
  • To know more, download a FREE sample.

Category Pricing Insights:

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • To know more, download a FREE sample.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
