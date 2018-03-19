Log in
RehabsThatAllowsPets.com, Choosing the Best Pet Friendly Drug Rehab

03/19/2018 | 04:01pm CET

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a person is immersed in drug addiction, he is not able to understand the situation and is more likely ready to seek help. Unfortunately, many people die because they do not know how to find adequate rehabilitation and detoxification centers. These establishments, as the name implies, are the places where drug addiction as a disease is to reach full recovery of the addict. But what happens when the person wants to be rehabilitated but wanted to bring his pet with him? There are only a few rehabs that allow pets. RehabsThatAllowPets.com is a comprehensive website dedicated in providing the best information for pet friendly rehab centers.

Rehab That Allows Pets
Choosing the Best Pet Friendly Drug Rehab


A self-determination is needed to start the process of drug rehab. If you do not want any treatment, chances are you’re going to stop going to treatment after a while, and your condition will worsen. Pets increase motivation for the addicted individual to stay on the rehabilitation process. Allowing pets to be around the addicted individual serves as their companion and a stress reliever, yes, the process of getting rehabilitated is stressful enough for the patient.

If you face some kind of addiction to drugs and does not know how to find a pet friendly rehab, please follow these steps.

The first step you can take to find a good pet friendly drug rehab. If looking for a pet friendly drug rehab center is too complicated for you, you may contact RehabThatAllowPets.com and their drug rehab counselors are going to assess the situation and provide the best options you can have.

To find a quick a center, you can go to your local health center (or hospital). These centers serve as first aid in medical treatment of drug (if it is an overdose or if the condition of the addict is very serious), in other situations, your local health center will recommend a clinical drug rehab nearby though unfortunately, these clinics won’t be able to cater pets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81fce55a-c302-4a70-84e2-3ce9babba981

Contact: Kevin Leonard
Organization: RehabsThatAllowPets.com
Address: 402 West Broadway, #400, San Diego, CA 92101
Phone: 888-325-2454

© GlobeNewswire 2018
