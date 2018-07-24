Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reinforcing institutional ties: ACC delegation visits Central Bureau of Investigation, India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 06:38am CEST

A six memberdelegation led by the Chairperson from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is in New Delhi, India for a five dayvisit to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from 23-27 July,2018. The delegation has been invited by the Director of CBI to visit its facilities and the Academy at Ghaziabad and strengthen collaboration and cooperation between the two agencies.
As part of experience sharing, the delegates will be visiting specialized Units/Sections in the CBI & its Academy and also other agencies such as Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D).
The CBI has been one of the critical partners in the region who helped the ACC in building investigative capacity. In April this year, the CBI and ACC hasdecided to sign Memorandumof Understanding (MoU) in view of the need to institutionalize the linkage between the two agencies. The MoU is being processed and is expected to be signed by end of September,2018.

Disclaimer

Anti-Corruption Commission of Bhutan published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:54aUBS posts second quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Swiss francs, beats poll
RE
06:38aREINFORCING INSTITUTIONAL TIES : ACC delegation visits Central Bureau of Investigation, India
PU
06:18aASIAN AGRI : Supports National Oil Palm Replanting Program with High Quality Seeds
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:13aMOBILE BAYBEARS : BayBears make noise in seventh but can't climb back
PU
06:13aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Stolen and damaged road signs in Hawke's Bay
PU
06:13aCITY OF KNOXVILLE TN : Wednesday Markets Booming on Market Square
PU
06:10aOil prices drop on worries about oversupply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices drop on worries about oversupply
3AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
4BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.