Reinforcing institutional ties: ACC delegation visits Central Bureau of Investigation, India

A six memberdelegation led by the Chairperson from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is in New Delhi, India for a five dayvisit to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from 23-27 July,2018. The delegation has been invited by the Director of CBI to visit its facilities and the Academy at Ghaziabad and strengthen collaboration and cooperation between the two agencies.

As part of experience sharing, the delegates will be visiting specialized Units/Sections in the CBI & its Academy and also other agencies such as Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D).

The CBI has been one of the critical partners in the region who helped the ACC in building investigative capacity. In April this year, the CBI and ACC hasdecided to sign Memorandumof Understanding (MoU) in view of the need to institutionalize the linkage between the two agencies. The MoU is being processed and is expected to be signed by end of September,2018.