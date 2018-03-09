Remark Holdings to Present at 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 12, 2018

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties including Vegas.com, will be presenting at the 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference. The conference is being held on March 11-14, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.

Remark Holdings management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Remark Holdings management, please contact your ROTH representative or Remark's IR team at [email protected].

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Company Contact:

Douglas Osrow, CFO

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702-701-9514, ext. 3025

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Liolios Group, Inc.

[email protected]

949-574-3860

