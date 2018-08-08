Reminder: Invitation to Nixu Corporation’s news conference and webcast on H1 2018 financial results

Cybersecurity company Nixu will publish its half-year financial report for January - June, 2018 on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 8:30 AM EEST. The release and the presentation material will be available on the company's website https://www.nixu.com/investors.



News conference



A news conference will be available for analysts, investors and media on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 9:30 AM EEST at Helsinki Bourse Club, Fabianinkatu 14A, Helsinki. The review of H1 2018 will be presented by Nixu CEO Petri Kairinen. The event will be held in English and there is light breakfast available.

Participants are requested to register by contacting [email protected] by Monday, August 13, 2018 at the latest.



Webcast

The event will also be available through a live webcast at 9:30 AM EEST. We recommend that participants start dialing in 5 minutes prior to the event in order to ensure a timely start of the webcast.

The live webcast is available at https://nixu.videosync.fi/2018-half-year-report.

The video of the webcast will be available later on the same website.

Petri Kairinen

CEO, Nixu Corporation

Further information:

CEO Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation

Telephone: +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: [email protected]

Distribution:

Main media

Nixu in brief:

Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 300 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots, but based in four continents, we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

