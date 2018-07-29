Log in
Renata : awarded as the “Enterprise of the Year”

07/29/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Renata Limited has been awarded with the 'Enterprise of the Year'-2017 for its remarkable entrepreneurial spirit and innovations at the 17th edition of the Bangladesh Business Awards. Finance Minister Mr. AMA Muhith handed over the trophy to Mr. Kaiser Kabir, CEO & MD of Renata Limited at a grand ceremony at the capital's Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden last night. Mr. Md. Miarul Haque, Country Manager of DHL Express Bangladesh & Mr. Md. Mahfuz Anam, Editor and publisher of The Daily Star was also present in the event. Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. Muhith said, 'The award is not only honoring the businesspeople, it is also recognizing the contribution of the business community as a whole.' Mr. Kaiser Kabir said 'all the credit for Renata's success goes to its young team that has been given a lot of responsibilities'. Politicians and eminent personalities from the corporate world graced the event organized by DHL Express and The Daily Star. Over the years, the Bangladesh Business Awards is recognized as the most prestigious, credible and sought after recognition for Bangladesh's business community.

For more details visit here.

Disclaimer

Renata Limited published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 04:21:01 UTC
