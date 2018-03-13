Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Renee Crow of EPIC to Present on Litigation Impact Awareness at CLM Annual Conference in Houston

03/13/2018 | 05:45pm CET

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Vice President, Hospitality Practice Leader Renee Crow will present at the CLM Annual Conference on Thurs., March 15 at 10:10 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas.

EPIC Insurance Brokers

In the claims handling process, insurers can often overlook the differing perspectives of the insured and the insured's insurance broker. In her presentation "Putting the Client First: Increasing Awareness of Litigation Impacts for Insureds," Crow will discuss the claims-related issues that keep the client awake at night, such as impact to an insured's reputation once a matter becomes public, eDiscovery that can be a monumental drain on an insured in both time and expense and distractions created by depositions that can cause loss of productivity.

Crow will present alongside Pam Colpoys of Ashford, Inc., Fredoon Mistry of Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc. and David Samuels of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP with the goal to increase the awareness and sensitivity of the claims professional to the claims-related issues that have a direct impact on the insured's operations, employees and insurance profile.

CLM Annual Conference is the premier annual event for professionals in the claims and litigation management industries. The conference is a mix of interactive educational sessions and fun networking events. Participants can select from more than 80 collaborative educational sessions focused on all facets of the industry.

Click here to see the full agenda: https://www.theclm.org/Event/GeneratedScheduleAndCourses/7986#divevent9505

About Renee Crow, vice president, hospitality practice leader:

Renee Crow joined EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants in January 2016 as vice president and hospitality practice leader. Prior to joining EPIC, Crow held the position of vice president of risk management for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for nine years. In that role her responsibilities included oversight of all property, casualty, executive protection and employment related insurance, claims, insured litigation, compliance and employee training. She was responsible for coordination of all insurance programs for both owned and third-party managed hotels and restaurants through a Kimpton master program.

Previous to Kimpton, Crow worked for over 20 years as a licensed insurance broker with national insurance brokerage firms. Her brokerage experience included positions of outside risk management consultant and account executive for many hotel, restaurant, real estate and construction clients.

Crow holds the designations of Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS). In 2015, Crow was the chairperson for the AHLA Risk Management Committee and continues to be actively involved with the committee as a regular speaker. She is also a regularly invited speaker for hospitality related groups and panels.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: http://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/renee-crow-of-epic-to-present-on-litigation-impact-awareness-at-clm-annual-conference-in-houston/
