Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Renewable Industries Canada : RICanada Statement in Response to the Federal Clean Fuel Standard Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

RICanada Statement in Response to the Federal Clean Fuel Standard Update

Ottawa, ON (July 23, 2018)

Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada) supports the Government of Canada's decision to develop regulations for a Federal Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for liquid transportation fuels, followed by gaseous and solid fuels.

A CFS for liquid transportation fuels prioritizes lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Canada's largest emitting sector. With similar policies in other jurisdictions there is precedent in place to create a successful CFS that utilizes accessible, low-carbon fuel pathways, specifically biofuels, to realize meaningful emission reductions.

However, this decision is accompanied by a delay of six-months to a year that creates market uncertainty and could risk the implementation of the CFS. The delay moves the completion date of the regulation from Summer 2019 to well into 2020 - with an implementation date of 2022 for liquid fuels. Shifting these critical dates beyond the federal election in October 2019 could stall investment, delay build-out, and compromise Canada's ability to meet its Paris Climate Accord commitments.

RICanada is also concerned with the extraordinary decision for Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to develop its own, first-time lifecycle assessment (LCA) model to calculate the carbon intensity of fuels. Having a reliable LCA model is mission-critical to the success of the CFS. ECCC's decision to develop a new model may create additional delays and will result in a patchwork of LCA models across federal and provincial regulations.

RICanada continues to recognize that the federal CFS is a complicated and significant undertaking. We remain committed to lending our business expertise to ECCC to ensure that the policy works, accelerates economic investment, and achieves its environmental goals.

Box 205, 89 Progress Drive, Aylmer, ON N5H 2R9 | 1-833- 4-RN-FUEL

Disclaimer

Renewable Industries Canada published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Catch ASA and Kubota if You Can at Farm Progress 2018!
PU
08:58pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Engages Cyclists with Sweetcorn Feeds at RAGBRAI
PU
08:54pCorrection to Manufacturers Article on Sunday
DJ
08:53pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Global Professionals Learn about Oilseed and Grain Purchasing at IGP
PU
08:53pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Moroccan Soybean Oil Processors Welcome USSEC’s In-House Workshops
PU
08:48pCITY OF TROY OH : Road Closing - North Elm - July 25 through July 27 (7 AM -5 PM)
PU
08:48pRENEWABLE INDUSTRIES CANADA : RICanada Statement in Response to the Federal Clean Fuel Standard Update
PU
08:48pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : Monitoring Heavy Rains, Possible Flooding
PU
08:43pCISC CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CANADA : RCMP searching for missing boaters
PU
08:15pBank of England's Broadbent says he has not decided on August policy vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on report that it asked suppliers for refunds
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.