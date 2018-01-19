Renflexis™ Is Commercially Available from Inform Diagnostics

Inform Diagnostics, formerly Miraca Life Sciences, announced today that therapeutic drug monitoring is commercially available for Renflexis (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar of Remicade® (infliximab).

Since launching the InformTx™ therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) services in June 2016, the company has expanded its TDM testing to now eight biologic drugs that treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Inform Diagnostics uses laboratory-validated ELISA technology for TDM. Testing measures the level of the specified drug as well as patient-derived antibodies to the specified drug. Testing results are reported within five days. The company’s TDM report is unique in that it provides clinicians with quantitative test results, historical test data, and practice guidance from the most up-to-date peer-reviewed scientific literature.

About Inform Diagnostics

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Inform Diagnostics is the largest independent anatomic pathology provider in the United States. The company’s laboratories are located in Dallas (Irving, Texas), Boston (Needham, Mass.), Phoenix, and Union, N.J. Additionally, a large non-laboratory office is located in Daphne, Alabama, as well as smaller offices and laboratories in other cities. Previously known as Miraca Life Sciences since 2012, Inform Diagnostics provides proven high-quality anatomic and clinical pathology services, focusing on the fields of gastroenterology, dermatology, hematology, urology, and breast health. The company’s team of more than 80 distinguished subspecialist pathologists utilizes state-of-the-art laboratories to serve more than 5,500 patients every day. For more information, visit www.InformDx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005627/en/