Renflexis™ Is Commercially Available from Inform Diagnostics

Inform Diagnostics, formerly Miraca Life Sciences, announced today that
therapeutic drug monitoring is commercially available for Renflexis
(infliximab-abda), a biosimilar of Remicade® (infliximab).
Since launching the InformTx™
therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) services in June 2016, the company
has expanded its TDM testing to now eight biologic drugs that treat
inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Inform Diagnostics uses laboratory-validated ELISA technology for TDM.
Testing measures the level of the specified drug as well as
patient-derived antibodies to the specified drug. Testing results are
reported within five days. The company’s TDM report is unique in that it
provides clinicians with quantitative test results, historical test
data, and practice guidance from the most up-to-date peer-reviewed
scientific literature.
About Inform Diagnostics
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Inform Diagnostics is the largest
independent anatomic pathology provider in the United States. The
company’s laboratories are located in Dallas (Irving, Texas), Boston
(Needham, Mass.), Phoenix, and Union, N.J. Additionally, a large
non-laboratory office is located in Daphne, Alabama, as well as smaller
offices and laboratories in other cities. Previously known as Miraca
Life Sciences since 2012, Inform Diagnostics provides proven
high-quality anatomic and clinical pathology services, focusing on the
fields of gastroenterology, dermatology, hematology, urology, and breast
health. The company’s team of more than 80 distinguished subspecialist
pathologists utilizes state-of-the-art laboratories to serve more than
5,500 patients every day. For more information, visit www.InformDx.com.
