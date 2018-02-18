Rent com au : A Quarter of a Million People Create Renter Resumes

ASX Announcement

19 February 2018

A QUARTER OF A MILLION PEOPLE CREATE RENTER RESUMES

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), Australia's Number 1 website dedicated to rental property, is pleased to announce that more than 250,000 people have now created a Renter Resume, one of Australia's most comprehensive renter profile applications.

Key Highlights:

 250,000 Renter Resumes since launch

 Over 30,000 new Renter Resumes since 1 January 2018

 66,000 Pet Resumes have also been created

"This is an amazing result, over a quarter of a million people have used Renter Resume since we launched the feature less than 16 months ago," said RENT Chief Executive Officer, Greg Bader. "Even better is that 2018 is setting new records with a 20% lift in daily resumes over our long-term average of 500 per day."

"But the most pleasing outcome is that we know it is helping people get into their dream property. It frustrates us that in some circles renting still has negative connotations and we need to move past this. 30% of our community are renting, and while affordability is an obvious key driver, we see strong growth in the logical/practical renting segments."

Lifestyle Gauges Live

"Some months ago, we launched our Suburb Reviews feature. This tool highlights key attributes of a suburb as voted by the most important people - the renters that live there," Mr Bader said.

"While the standard census data has its place and is common on some of our old-fashioned competitors, our renters were telling us that sort of information can quickly become stale. With a five-year refresh cycle, it cannot always keep up with lifestyle changes in the suburbs where we want to live."

"RENT's Suburb Reviews are the opposite of that; real renters are rating each suburb in real time. The information is always current and will show changes in a suburb over time." To date, Rent.com.au users have created over 57,000 reviews across 5,700 suburbs.

Mr Bader said that RENT's new Lifestyle Gauge feature takes this to a new level, as some of the categories are naturally opposing (for example - is your suburb 'peaceful and quiet,' or loud and vibrant?').

Suburb Review Stats Suburbs Reviewed 5,690 Customer Reviews 57,000 Category Reviews 293,000 Oldest Data August 2017

"We're presenting some of that information on a scale, and we can do similar concerning family makeup, such as is an area best suited for families or singles?" he said.

"Not only have our customers allowed Renter Resume to grow into the most comprehensive renter database in the county, but their Suburb Reviews are also building the largest ever 'lifestyle' map of the areas we call home. Combined with WalkScore, Transit Score, NBN Status and suburb pricing information, Suburb Reviews continues to help our customers make informed choices."

The younger generation leading the charge

Comparing Renter Resume distribution by age group to the wider population, it appears - at first glance - that we over index in the younger demographic. However, if we compare Renter Resume data (which largely reflects the overall renter population) to general population data, the scale of the challenges becomes clearer, showing (perhaps unsurprisingly) under-35 year olds account for more than 60% of Australia's renting population.

Age Group - Renter Resume vs General Population

35.0%

30.0% 25.0% 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0%

15 to 24

25 to 34

35 to 44

45 to 54

55 to 64

65 to 74

Renter Resumes vs General Population (ABS, >15yrs)

There are, of course, some slight variances at a regional level - Sydney, for example, is our toughest market - but overall the age splits are fairly consistent across all states and territories.

"Either way, we're well-positioned to capture a market that's fast-growing and under-serviced," said Mr Bader. "Our focus is to put as many people into places as we can by improving the moving process for everyone."

