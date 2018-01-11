Rent com au : Correction of App3Y

ASX Announcement 11 January 2018

CORRECTION TO APPENDIX 3Y

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), Australia's Number 1 website dedicated to rental property, advises that the Appendix 3Y lodged with the ASX prior to market open on 9 January 2018, in relation to the notifiable interests of Mr John Wood, contained a typographical error.

The Appendix 3Y showed that following the purchase of 661,219 RNT shares by Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina Wood Family Trust, this entity held 3,244,699 RNT shares. The correct number of shares following the share purchase should read 3,224,699.

A corrected Appendix 3Y is attached and the table below summarises the correct position in relation to Mr Wood's interest in Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in Rent.com.au Limited.

Before Purchase Share Purchase After Purchase

John Wood 933,764 - 933,764 Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina Wood Family Trust 2,563,480 661,219 3,224,699 Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd 240,003 - 240,003 Rent Investment Pty Ltd atf Rent Investment Unit Trust 9,624,450 - 9,624,450

13,361,697 661,219 14,022,916

ABN 25 062 063 692

945 Wellington Street WEST PERTH WA 6005

@rentcomauwww. rent.com.auE:[email protected]P: +61 8 6145 2600

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity:

ABNRent.com.au Limited 25 062 063 692

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director John Wood Date of last notice 13 January 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest A. Direct.

B. Indirect.

C. Indirect.

D. Indirect. Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. A. Direct

B. Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina Wood Family Trust - Director and beneficiary C. Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd - Director

D. Rent Investment Pty Ltd atf Rent Investment Unit Trust - Director and beneficiary Date of change 29 December 2017

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change A. I. 933,764 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

II. 58,638 Tranche 2 Performance Rights

III. 58,638 Tranche 3 Performance Rights

IV. 500,000 Tranche 1 Employee Options ($0.25, 17 Jun 2020) B.

I. 2,563,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

II. 96,591 Class B Performance Shares

III. 96,591 Class C Performance SharesC. 240,003 Fully Paid Ordinary sharesD. I. 9,624,450 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

II. 2,017,883 Class B Performance Shares

III. 3,857,017 Class C Performance Shares Class A. n/a

B. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

C. n/a

D. n/a Number acquired A. Nil

B. 661,219

C. Nil

D. Nil Number disposed A. Nil B. Nil C. Nil D. Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation A. n/a

B. $38,927.39 ($0.059 per share)

C. n/a

D. n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change A. I. 933,764 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

II. 58,638 Tranche 2 Performance Rights

III. 58,638 Tranche 3 Performance Rights

IV. 500,000 Tranche 1 Employee Options ($0.25, 17 Jun 2020) B.

I. 3,224,699 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

II. 96,591 Class B Performance Shares

III. 96,591 Class C Performance SharesC. 240,003 Fully Paid Ordinary sharesD. I. 9,624,450 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

II. 2,017,883 Class B Performance Shares

III. 3,857,017 Class C Performance Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On market purchase of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011