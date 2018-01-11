Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rent com au : Correction of App3Y

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 05:44am CET

ASX Announcement 11 January 2018

CORRECTION TO APPENDIX 3Y

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), Australia's Number 1 website dedicated to rental property, advises that the Appendix 3Y lodged with the ASX prior to market open on 9 January 2018, in relation to the notifiable interests of Mr John Wood, contained a typographical error.

The Appendix 3Y showed that following the purchase of 661,219 RNT shares by Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina Wood Family Trust, this entity held 3,244,699 RNT shares. The correct number of shares following the share purchase should read 3,224,699.

A corrected Appendix 3Y is attached and the table below summarises the correct position in relation to Mr Wood's interest in Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in Rent.com.au Limited.

Before Purchase

Share Purchase

After Purchase

John Wood

933,764

-

933,764

Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina Wood Family Trust

2,563,480

661,219

3,224,699

Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd

240,003

-

240,003

Rent Investment Pty Ltd atf Rent Investment Unit Trust

9,624,450

-

9,624,450

13,361,697

661,219

14,022,916

ABN 25 062 063 692

945 Wellington Street WEST PERTH WA 6005

@rentcomauwww. rent.com.auE:[email protected]P: +61 8 6145 2600

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity:

ABNRent.com.au Limited 25 062 063 692

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Wood

Date of last notice

13 January 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

  • A. Direct.

  • B. Indirect.

  • C. Indirect.

  • D. Indirect.

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • A. Direct

  • B. Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina

Wood Family Trust - Director and beneficiary

  • C. Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd - Director

  • D. Rent Investment Pty Ltd atf Rent Investment Unit

Trust - Director and beneficiary

Date of change

29 December 2017

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

A.

  • I. 933,764 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • II. 58,638 Tranche 2 Performance Rights

  • III. 58,638 Tranche 3 Performance Rights

  • IV. 500,000 Tranche 1 Employee Options ($0.25, 17 Jun 2020)

    B.

  • I. 2,563,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • II. 96,591 Class B Performance Shares

  • III. 96,591 Class C Performance SharesC.

240,003 Fully Paid Ordinary sharesD.

  • I. 9,624,450 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • II. 2,017,883 Class B Performance Shares

  • III. 3,857,017 Class C Performance Shares

Class

  • A. n/a

  • B. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • C. n/a

  • D. n/a

Number acquired

  • A. Nil

  • B. 661,219

  • C. Nil

  • D. Nil

Number disposed

A.

Nil

B.

Nil

C.

Nil

D.

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • A. n/a

  • B. $38,927.39 ($0.059 per share)

  • C. n/a

  • D. n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

A.

  • I. 933,764 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • II. 58,638 Tranche 2 Performance Rights

  • III. 58,638 Tranche 3 Performance Rights

  • IV. 500,000 Tranche 1 Employee Options ($0.25, 17 Jun 2020)

    B.

  • I. 3,224,699 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • II. 96,591 Class B Performance Shares

  • III. 96,591 Class C Performance SharesC.

240,003 Fully Paid Ordinary sharesD.

  • I. 9,624,450 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • II. 2,017,883 Class B Performance Shares

  • III. 3,857,017 Class C Performance Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Rent.com.au Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:44:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37a TESLA : starts solar roof production
06:37a MANCHESTER UNITED : Aguero scores late winner
06:37a CITIGROUP : Saudi Aramco working to raise loans
06:34a BEACH ENERGY : New gas field discovery in the Otway Basin
06:34a PANASONIC EL WORKS : Develops "Halogen-free Ultra-low Transmission Loss Circuit Board Material" for Millimeter-wave Band Antennas
06:24a TANLA : Firewalls India's Leading Telco From Fraudulent International SMS Transactions
06:22a China says protectionist sentiment rising in US as deals fall apart
06:19a ABN AMRO : publishes 2017 Human Rights Update
06:16a CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
06:14a ALBA MINERALS : Amends Clayton Valley Joint Venture Agreement with Noram and Acquires an Additional 25%
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Canada increasingly convinced Trump will pull out of NAFTA
4NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC. : NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES : NFI Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Orders, Backlog and..
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Peter Sutherland Led Negotiations to Create the WTO
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.