Rent com au : Correction of App3Y

ASX Announcement 11 January 2018
CORRECTION TO APPENDIX 3Y
Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), Australia's Number 1 website dedicated to rental property, advises that the Appendix 3Y lodged with the ASX prior to market open on 9 January 2018, in relation to the notifiable interests of Mr John Wood, contained a typographical error.
The Appendix 3Y showed that following the purchase of 661,219 RNT shares by Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina Wood Family Trust, this entity held 3,244,699 RNT shares. The correct number of shares following the share purchase should read 3,224,699.
A corrected Appendix 3Y is attached and the table below summarises the correct position in relation to Mr Wood's interest in Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in Rent.com.au Limited.
|
Before Purchase
|
Share Purchase
|
After Purchase
|
John Wood
|
933,764
|
-
|
933,764
|
Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd atf The John & Georgina Wood Family Trust
|
2,563,480
|
661,219
|
3,224,699
|
Reefbay Holdings Pty Ltd
|
240,003
|
-
|
240,003
|
Rent Investment Pty Ltd atf Rent Investment Unit Trust
|
9,624,450
|
-
|
9,624,450
|
13,361,697
|
661,219
|
14,022,916
ABN 25 062 063 692
945 Wellington Street WEST PERTH WA 6005
@rentcomauwww. rent.com.auE:[email protected]P: +61 8 6145 2600
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity:
ABNRent.com.au Limited 25 062 063 692
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
John Wood
|
Date of last notice
|
13 January 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
-
A. Direct.
-
B. Indirect.
-
C. Indirect.
-
D. Indirect.
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Wood Family Trust - Director and beneficiary
Trust - Director and beneficiary
|
Date of change
|
29 December 2017
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
A.
-
I. 933,764 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
II. 58,638 Tranche 2 Performance Rights
-
III. 58,638 Tranche 3 Performance Rights
-
IV. 500,000 Tranche 1 Employee Options ($0.25, 17 Jun 2020)
B.
-
I. 2,563,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
II. 96,591 Class B Performance Shares
-
III. 96,591 Class C Performance SharesC.
240,003 Fully Paid Ordinary sharesD.
-
I. 9,624,450 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
II. 2,017,883 Class B Performance Shares
-
III. 3,857,017 Class C Performance Shares
|
Class
|
|
Number acquired
|
-
A. Nil
-
B. 661,219
-
C. Nil
-
D. Nil
|
Number disposed
|
A.
Nil
B.
Nil
C.
Nil
D.
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
A.
-
I. 933,764 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
II. 58,638 Tranche 2 Performance Rights
-
III. 58,638 Tranche 3 Performance Rights
-
IV. 500,000 Tranche 1 Employee Options ($0.25, 17 Jun 2020)
B.
-
I. 3,224,699 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
II. 96,591 Class B Performance Shares
-
III. 96,591 Class C Performance SharesC.
240,003 Fully Paid Ordinary sharesD.
-
I. 9,624,450 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
-
II. 2,017,883 Class B Performance Shares
-
III. 3,857,017 Class C Performance Shares
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
On market purchase of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 4
01/01/2011