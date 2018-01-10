Log in
Rent com au : Renter Resume Exceeds 225,000 Level

01/10/2018 | 11:49pm EST

ASX Announcement

11 January 2018

RENTER RESUMES EXCEED 225,000 LEVEL

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), Australia's Number 1 website dedicated to rental property, is pleased to announce that its Renter Resume feature has now exceeded 225,000 resumes.

Key Highlights:

  • 225,000 Renter Resumes since launch

  • Consistently averaging more than 500 per day since launch

  • 60,000 Pet Resumes have also been created

  • Strong growth in Renter Resume creation rates during January 2018

"Renter Resume continues to go from strength to strength. This product is the cornerstone of our mission to make the renting process easier for the 30% of the community who are our customers," said RENT CEO, Greg Bader.

"December is always a slow month in the industry, with January then being a very busy time for the rental market but early signs are that this January is particularly crazy. Our customers are reporting increased competition for some properties with stories of queues of 20+ people at some inspections and many of our Agent/Landlord partners are also reporting they have never been busier. This is reflected in renter activity on www.rent.com.au with a 16% lift in Renter Resumes and a 27% increase in applications and enquiries for rental properties vs the same period in January 2017," continued Mr Bader.

"For the first time ever, we've had more than 800 Renter Resumes created in a single day, and not just once but on 5 of the first 10 days of January".

Renter Resumes

1,000 250,000

DailyCumulative

800 200,000

600 150,000

400 100,000

200 50,000

0

0

Oct 2016

Jan 2017

Apr 2017

Jul 2017

Oct 2017

"The customer support is fantastic, and we continue to develop and enhance Renter Resume all the time, with new products and features to be released this quarter. This not only helps make the overall moving process easier for our customers but also allows us to position great products and offers tailored to renters, at appropriate and helpful points within the application process," explained Mr Bader.

"If we look at Renter Products Revenue (RentBond, RentConnect and RentCheck) per month against the number of Renter Resumes created per month, we can see that Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") continues to grow as we bring new products to market that are specifically focused on the renting journey," he concluded.

ARPU

(Renter Product Revenue / Renter Resumes)

$7.00

$6.00

$5.00

$4.00

$3.00

$2.00

$1.00

-

Oct 2016

Dec 2016

Feb 2017

Apr 2017

Jun 2017

Aug 2017

Oct 2017

Dec 2017

RENT anticipates releasing its December 2017 quarterly results on 24 January 2018.

ENDS

About rent.com.au

rent.com.au (ASX: RNT) is Australia's #1 website dedicated to rental property.

Our rental only positioning allows RNT to legitimately advocate for renting and renters.

Our Rules

Renters in Suits

Our renters will always be presented in such a fashion as to maximise their chances of getting the home they want

Properties on Pedestals

Flick the Forms

We present our properties with additional and relevant information

Let's automate where we can. We can't remove the need

for you to eyeball the property before signing (yet!), but we can remove most of the paperwork

Our Products

An easy way for a renter to verify their ID and check for any reported breaches in their tenancy history, giving them an edge on their application.

A convenience product that helps renters bridge the gap from one rental to another by financing their bond online.

A simple and free utility connection service to make moving hassle free - ensuring the lights are on and the water is hot when a renter moves in to their new place.

Renter (and Pet) Resume

Streamline your rental search with Renter Resume. Create it once and use it to apply for as many properties as you like.

Rent.com.au Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:49:08 UTC.

