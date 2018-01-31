Rentschler Biopharma SE : Appoints International Biopharma Expert Dr. Ralf Otto as Chief Operating Officer

Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading contract development and
manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today
appointed Dr. Ralf Otto (46) as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective
February 1, 2018. He will be responsible for development, manufacturing
and quality management. After more than 20+ years at senior positions in
industry and management consulting, Dr. Otto is internationally
recognized and widely respected. In his career, Dr. Otto has overseen
all stages of the biopharmaceutical value chain. As a strategy
consultant, he has successfully led major realignments at leading
industrial companies. Dr. Otto succeeds Thomas Siklosi (66) who will
move to the Dr. Rentschler Holding GmbH & Co. KG in February 2018.
"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Otto to the management team of
Rentschler Biopharma SE. In our industry, Dr. Otto has an excellent
reputation as a thought leader and proven his expertise in strategy and
corporate management. He combines extensive experience in
biopharmaceutical manufacturing, outstanding industry knowledge and a
substantial international network. We are looking forward to Dr. Otto's
proficiency, his ideas and his personality," explained Prof. Dr.
Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler
Biopharma SE. "I would like to thank Thomas Siklosi for his
longstanding, constructive and valuable contributions to the success of
the Company."
Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, added: "Dr. Otto
joins Rentschler Biopharma at a time of important strategic
course-setting and dynamic growth. With his extensive experience, Dr.
Otto is a great asset for the Company and an ideal addition to the
management team."
"With the outstanding experience of our employees, providing many years
of know-how, a strong commitment to values and quality, Rentschler
Biopharma will continue to strengthen its position in the growing
biopharmaceutical market and respond to the demanding regulatory
requirements and the increasing needs of our international clients,"
said Dr. Ralf Otto. "Together with Dr. Frank Mathias and the team, we
will focus on these challenges and appropriate solutions."
Dr. Ralf Otto has more than 20 years experience in the biotechnology
industry and management consulting. Most recently, he was a Partner at
McKinsey & Company and essentially built their bio division over the
past five years. He led consulting projects for large, medium and small
biopharmaceutical companies as well as various international
organizations. Prior to this, for 12 years, he held executive positions
in cell biology and biopharmaceutical manufacturing at Boehringer
Ingelheim. As Vice President Biopharma Operations, Dr. Otto headed the
Boehringer site in Fremont, California, USA. He started his industrial
career in Laboratory and Project Management Biotechnology at Henkel. Dr.
Otto studied biotechnology at the University of Stuttgart (Germany) and
Lund University (Sweden) and also at the German Cancer Research Center
in Heidelberg. Since winning the genius biotech award by the state of
Baden-Württemberg, in 2001, Dr. Otto has also supported the development
of local emerging biotechnology industries. Since a decade, he holds
lectures at the University of Karlsruhe (Germany).
About Rentschler Biopharma SE
Rentschler Biopharma SE, located in Laupheim, Germany, is a leading
contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for
bioprocess development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well
as for related consulting activities in terms of project management and
regulatory support. The Company's clients include innovative biotech
companies and major pharmaceutical companies around the world. Many
years of experience and excellence in finding solutions as well as
certified quality management and advanced technologies ensure Rentschler
Biopharma's high quality standards. Rentschler Biopharma is a
family-owned company employing approximately 800 people. For further
information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com.
