RepRisk :’s ESG Risk Platform Has Reached over 100,000 Companies – the World’s Largest Database of Its Kind

RepRisk, the leading provider of research and business intelligence on
ESG and business conduct risks, is proud to announce that its flagship
product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, now includes over 100,000 listed
and non-listed companies across every sector and country in the world.
The Platform captures companies exposed to ESG risks such as human
rights violations, breaches of labor standards, environmental damage,
corruption, and violations of international standards.
Launched as a due diligence tool in 2006, the RepRisk Platform has grown
to be the largest database of its kind globally and supports clients in
quickly and easily identifying ESG risks in their business.
Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Head of Sales and Marketing, shares: “The
idea behind the RepRisk Platform occurred when we were still a
consulting firm. A client asked us to prepare a list of around 100
companies exposed to severe ESG risks that could then pose reputational,
compliance, or financial risks to our client.
For that assignment, we devised the systematic methodology, which we use
to this day, to identify and assess companies. The Platform was launched
thereafter, and what started with that original list of 100 has now
grown to 100,000 companies exposed to ESG risks – a milestone we are
incredibly proud of.”
“It doesn’t stop with the 100,000 companies, though,” adds Nicole
Streuli-Fürst, Head of Operations and Research. “The RepRisk Platform
grows daily, as our artificial intelligence tool and team of analysts
capture and analyze new information based on our issues and event-driven
research process. Every day, we screen sources and stakeholders in 16
languages and add up to 50 new companies exposed to ESG risks for the
first time.”
About RepRisk
RepRisk is a leading research and business intelligence provider,
specializing in ESG and business conduct risks.
As a premium due diligence solution, RepRisk helps clients prevent and
mitigate ESG and business conduct risks related to their operations,
business relationships, and investments.
Since 2006, RepRisk has been leveraging artificial intelligence and
human analysis to translate big data into actionable analytics and
metrics. With daily updates, universal coverage, and curated adverse
data on companies, projects, sectors, and countries, RepRisk offers a
suite of a powerful risk management and compliance services.
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide,
enabling them to reduce blind spots and shed light on risks that can
have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company.
For more information, please visit www.reprisk.com.
