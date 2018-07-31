Log in
Replace - Share Consolidation :: Mandatory

07/31/2018 | 01:23pm CEST

News

Replace - Share Consolidation :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Share Consolidation
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 31, 2018 19:12
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG180608SPLRAQJW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Kai Man
Designation Executive Director
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Proposed Consolidation of Every Ten (10) Existing Issued Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company as at the Books Closure Date into One (1) Ordinary Share, Fractional Entitlements to be disregarded. - Notice of Book Closure Date
Additional Text This announcement has been prepared by Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited (the 'Company') and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.
Additional Text The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.
Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Keng Yeng Pheng, Associate Director, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: [email protected]).
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 08/08/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date 06/08/2018
Disbursement Details
Existing Security Details
Security Debit Date 10/08/2018
Last Trading Date 03/08/2018
Security not found Yes
Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit
Security Credit Date 10/08/2018
Distribution Ratio (New: Old) 1:10

Disclaimer

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:22:01 UTC
