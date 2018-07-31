Replace - Share Consolidation :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Share Consolidation

Additional Text The Proposed Consolidation of Every Ten (10) Existing Issued Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company as at the Books Closure Date into One (1) Ordinary Share, Fractional Entitlements to be disregarded. - Notice of Book Closure Date

Record Date and Time 08/08/2018 17:00:00

Ex Date 06/08/2018

Security Debit Date 10/08/2018

Last Trading Date 03/08/2018

Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit

Security Credit Date 10/08/2018