Report: Developing Opportunities within Clearwater Paper, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Community Trust, Community Bank System, Laboratory Corporation of America, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI), Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI), Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed July 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION (CLW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Clearwater Paper's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Clearwater Paper reported revenue of $436.95MM vs $437.53MM (down 0.13%) and basic earnings per share $0.16 vs $0.46 (down 65.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Clearwater Paper reported revenue of $1,730.41MM vs $1,734.76MM (down 0.25%) and basic earnings per share $5.91 vs $2.91 (up 103.09%). Clearwater Paper is expected to report earnings on August 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.35 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ICPT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intercept Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Intercept Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $35.96MM vs $21.05MM (up 70.86%) and basic earnings per share -$3.22 vs -$3.61. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Intercept Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $130.96MM vs $24.95MM (up 424.85%) and basic earnings per share -$14.38 vs -$16.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on July 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$3.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$7.79 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. (CTBI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Community Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Community Trust reported interest income of $40.58MM vs $36.77MM (up 10.37%) and basic earnings per share $0.89 vs $0.64 (up 39.06%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Community Trust reported interest income of $155.70MM vs $146.58MM (up 6.22%) and basic earnings per share $2.92 vs $2.70 (up 8.15%). Community Trust is expected to report earnings on October 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.44 and is expected to report on January 16th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. (CBU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Community Bank System's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Community Bank System reported interest income of $88.40MM vs $69.96MM (up 26.37%) and basic earnings per share $0.78 vs $0.58 (up 34.48%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Community Bank System reported interest income of $329.46MM vs $285.19MM (up 15.52%) and basic earnings per share $3.07 vs $2.34 (up 31.20%). Community Bank System is expected to report earnings on October 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.18 and is expected to report on January 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS (LH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Laboratory Corporation of America's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Laboratory Corporation of America reported revenue of $2,848.30MM vs $2,413.70MM (up 18.01%) and basic earnings per share $1.70 vs $1.79 (down 5.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Laboratory Corporation of America reported revenue of $10,441.40MM vs $9,641.80MM (up 8.29%) and basic earnings per share $12.39 vs $7.14 (up 73.53%). Laboratory Corporation of America is expected to report earnings on July 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $12.29 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (DRNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $2.28MM vs $0.30MM (up 671.86%) and basic earnings per share -$3.66 vs -$2.87. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on August 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.25 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

