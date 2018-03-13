Report: Developing Opportunities within Mimecast, Mazor Robotics, JD, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, and Weibo — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:MZOR), JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:MZOR), JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

MIMECAST LIMITED (MIME) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mimecast's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mimecast reported revenue of $67.27MM vs $48.33MM (up 39.18%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, Mimecast reported revenue of $186.56MM vs $141.84MM (up 31.53%) and basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.08. Mimecast is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.05 and is expected to report on May 8th, 2018.

MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD. (MZOR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mazor Robotics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Mazor Robotics reported revenue of $17.20MM vs $7.63MM (up 125.39%) and basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Mazor Robotics reported revenue of $36.38MM vs $26.10MM (up 39.40%) and basic earnings per share -$0.84 vs -$0.72. Mazor Robotics is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.76 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

JD.COM, INC. (JD) REPORT OVERVIEW

JD's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, JD reported revenue of $12,587.18MM vs $9,106.36MM (up 38.22%) and basic earnings per share $0.11 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, JD reported revenue of $37,465.31MM vs $27,985.88MM (up 33.87%) and basic earnings per share -$0.40 vs -$1.06. JD is expected to report earnings on May 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.78 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2019.

ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ACHN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Achillion Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Achillion Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.59 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. (KLIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported revenue of $213.69MM vs $149.64MM (up 42.80%) and basic earnings per share -$0.98 vs $0.22. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported revenue of $809.04MM vs $627.19MM (up 28.99%) and basic earnings per share $1.58 vs $0.67 (up 135.82%). Kulicke and Soffa Industries is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.45 and is expected to report on November 13th, 2018.

WEIBO CORPORATION (WB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Weibo's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Weibo reported revenue of $320.04MM vs $176.88MM (up 80.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.15 (up 206.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Weibo reported revenue of $655.80MM vs $477.89MM (up 37.23%) and basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.17 (up 194.12%). Weibo is expected to report earnings on May 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.88 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

