Report: Developing Opportunities within OceanFirst Financial, Ambarella, Electro Scientific Industries, First Hawaiian, Hibbett Sports, and Koppers — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO), First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO), First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 2nd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. (OCFC) REPORT OVERVIEW

OceanFirst Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, OceanFirst Financial reported interest income of $62.84MM vs $46.01MM (up 36.56%) and basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.38 (down 68.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, OceanFirst Financial reported interest income of $188.83MM vs $133.43MM (up 41.52%) and basic earnings per share $1.32 vs $1.00 (up 32.00%). OceanFirst Financial is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.29 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

AMBARELLA, INC. (AMBA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ambarella's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Ambarella reported revenue of $56.94MM vs $64.14MM (down 11.22%) and basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs $0.08. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Ambarella reported revenue of $295.40MM vs $310.30MM (down 4.80%) and basic earnings per share $0.57 vs $1.77 (down 67.80%). Ambarella is expected to report earnings on August 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.27 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

ELECTRO SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ESIO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Electro Scientific Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Electro Scientific Industries reported revenue of $113.39MM vs $49.92MM (up 127.16%) and basic earnings per share $2.21 vs -$0.56. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Electro Scientific Industries reported revenue of $367.88MM vs $161.02MM (up 128.47%) and basic earnings per share $3.42 vs -$1.15. Electro Scientific Industries is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.68 and is expected to report on May 14th, 2019.

FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. (FHB) REPORT OVERVIEW

First Hawaiian's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, First Hawaiian reported interest income of $159.02MM vs $140.02MM (up 13.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.41 (up 21.95%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, First Hawaiian reported interest income of $570.77MM vs $518.52MM (up 10.08%) and basic earnings per share $1.32 vs $1.65 (down 20.00%). First Hawaiian is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.19 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. (HIBB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hibbett Sports' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $274.71MM vs $275.69MM (down 0.36%) and basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $0.98 (up 15.31%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $968.22MM vs $972.96MM (down 0.49%) and basic earnings per share $1.72 vs $2.75 (down 37.45%). Hibbett Sports is expected to report earnings on August 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.02 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. (KOP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Koppers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Koppers reported revenue of $406.10MM vs $346.60MM (up 17.17%) and basic earnings per share $0.86 vs $0.21 (up 309.52%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Koppers reported revenue of $1,475.50MM vs $1,416.20MM (up 4.19%) and basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.42 (down 1.41%). Koppers is expected to report earnings on August 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.36 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

