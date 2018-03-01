Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind BWX Technologies, WMIH, Conn's, Athersys, Proofpoint, and Kindred Healthcare — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT), WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ:WMIH), Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), and Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

BWXT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BWXT

WMIH DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WMIH

CONN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CONN

ATHX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATHX

PFPT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PFPT

KND DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KND

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT), WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ:WMIH), Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), and Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) REPORT OVERVIEW

BWX Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, BWX Technologies reported revenue of $419.36MM vs $379.51MM (up 10.50%) and basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.40 (up 17.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, BWX Technologies reported revenue of $1,550.57MM vs $1,415.53MM (up 9.54%) and basic earnings per share $1.79 vs $1.23 (up 45.53%). BWX Technologies is expected to report earnings on February 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.33 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2018.

To read the full BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BWXT

-----------------------------------------

WMIH Corp. (WMIH) REPORT OVERVIEW

WMIH's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, WMIH reported revenue of $2.29MM vs $1.28MM (up 78.12%) and basic earnings per share $0.06 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, WMIH reported revenue of $5.40MM vs $6.00MM (down 10.07%) and basic earnings per share $0.33 vs -$0.39. WMIH is expected to report earnings on March 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

To read the full WMIH Corp. (WMIH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WMIH

-----------------------------------------

Conn's, Inc. (CONN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Conn's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Conn's reported revenue of $373.17MM vs $376.77MM (down 0.96%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Conn's reported revenue of $1,596.85MM vs $1,613.18MM (down 1.01%) and basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs $0.88. Conn's is expected to report earnings on April 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.42 and is expected to report on April 3rd, 2018.

To read the full Conn's, Inc. (CONN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CONN

-----------------------------------------

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Athersys' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Athersys reported revenue of $0.40MM vs $0.31MM (up 28.30%) and basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Athersys reported revenue of $17.35MM vs $11.95MM (up 45.19%) and basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.20. Athersys is expected to report earnings on March 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.42 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2018.

To read the full Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATHX

-----------------------------------------

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Proofpoint's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Proofpoint reported revenue of $145.40MM vs $106.81MM (up 36.13%) and basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$0.53. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Proofpoint reported revenue of $515.29MM vs $375.50MM (up 37.23%) and basic earnings per share -$1.91 vs -$2.66. Proofpoint is expected to report earnings on April 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.61 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PFPT

-----------------------------------------

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kindred Healthcare's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Kindred Healthcare reported revenue of $1,477.14MM vs $1,563.28MM (down 5.51%) and basic earnings per share -$1.09 vs -$7.89. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Kindred Healthcare reported revenue of $7,219.52MM vs $7,054.91MM (up 2.33%) and basic earnings per share -$7.65 vs -$1.11. Kindred Healthcare is expected to report earnings on February 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.67 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2018.

To read the full Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KND

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT Fundamental Markets

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.