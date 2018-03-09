Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cenovus Energy, Depomed, Zoe's Kitchen, NetApp, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, and Ocular Therapeutix — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO), Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES), NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX), and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO), Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES), NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX), and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 7th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (CVE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cenovus Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cenovus Energy reported revenue of $3,724.67MM vs $2,709.58MM (up 37.46%) and basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $0.09 (up 404.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cenovus Energy reported revenue of $13,146.97MM vs $9,163.60MM (up 43.47%) and basic earnings per share $2.35 vs -$0.49. Cenovus Energy is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.53 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DEPOMED, INC. (DEPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Depomed's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Depomed reported revenue of $94.41MM vs $123.91MM (down 23.81%) and basic earnings per share -$0.52 vs -$0.73. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Depomed reported revenue of $380.72MM vs $455.90MM (down 16.49%) and basic earnings per share -$1.63 vs -$1.45. Depomed is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.40 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ZOE'S KITCHEN, INC. (ZOES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Zoe's Kitchen's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Zoe's Kitchen reported revenue of $71.38MM vs $61.98MM (up 15.16%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Zoe's Kitchen reported revenue of $314.10MM vs $275.96MM (up 13.82%) and basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs $0.09. Zoe's Kitchen is expected to report earnings on May 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.04 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NETAPP, INC. (NTAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

NetApp's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, NetApp reported revenue of $1,523.00MM vs $1,404.00MM (up 8.48%) and basic earnings per share -$1.89 vs $0.53. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2017 vs April 30th, 2016, NetApp reported revenue of $5,519.00MM vs $5,546.00MM (down 0.49%) and basic earnings per share $1.85 vs $0.78 (up 137.18%). NetApp is expected to report earnings on May 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.19 and is expected to report on May 23rd, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (KERX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported revenue of $18.68MM vs $9.53MM (up 95.97%) and basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.32. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported revenue of $60.64MM vs $31.98MM (up 89.60%) and basic earnings per share -$1.43 vs -$1.52. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.23 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC. (OCUL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ocular Therapeutix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Ocular Therapeutix reported revenue of $0.52MM vs $0.48MM (up 9.64%) and basic earnings per share -$0.54 vs -$0.39. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Ocular Therapeutix reported revenue of $1.89MM vs $1.75MM (up 7.83%) and basic earnings per share -$1.80 vs -$1.71. Ocular Therapeutix is expected to report earnings on March 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.22 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected].

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

