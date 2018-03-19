Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fluidigm, Acuity Brands, TTEC, Actuant, Equity Lifestyle Properties, and Stemline Therapeutics — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI), TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU), Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS), and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI), TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU), Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS), and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION (FLDM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fluidigm's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fluidigm reported revenue of $27.75MM vs $25.08MM (up 10.61%) and basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs -$0.61. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fluidigm reported revenue of $101.94MM vs $104.45MM (down 2.40%) and basic earnings per share -$1.84 vs -$2.62. Fluidigm is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.74 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ACUITY BRANDS INC (AYI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acuity Brands' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2017 vs November 30th, 2016, Acuity Brands reported revenue of $842.80MM vs $851.20MM (down 0.99%) and basic earnings per share $1.71 vs $1.87 (down 8.56%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2017 vs August 31st, 2016, Acuity Brands reported revenue of $3,505.10MM vs $3,291.30MM (up 6.50%) and basic earnings per share $7.46 vs $6.67 (up 11.84%). Acuity Brands is expected to report earnings on April 4th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.07 and is expected to report on October 3rd, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. (TTEC) REPORT OVERVIEW

TTEC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TTEC reported revenue of $426.62MM vs $344.95MM (up 23.68%) and basic earnings per share -$0.90 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TTEC reported revenue of $1,477.37MM vs $1,275.26MM (up 15.85%) and basic earnings per share $0.16 vs $0.71 (down 77.46%). TTEC is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.09 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ACTUANT CORPORATION (ATU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Actuant's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2017 vs November 30th, 2016, Actuant reported revenue of $288.96MM vs $265.79MM (up 8.71%) and basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.08 (up 12.50%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2017 vs August 31st, 2016, Actuant reported revenue of $1,095.78MM vs $1,149.41MM (down 4.67%) and basic earnings per share -$1.11 vs -$1.78. Actuant is expected to report earnings on March 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.30 and is expected to report on September 26th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC. (ELS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Equity Lifestyle Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Equity Lifestyle Properties reported revenue of $229.99MM vs $214.04MM (up 7.45%) and basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.43 (up 16.28%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Equity Lifestyle Properties reported revenue of $925.31MM vs $870.44MM (up 6.30%) and basic earnings per share $2.18 vs $1.93 (up 12.95%). Equity Lifestyle Properties is expected to report earnings on April 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.15 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (STML) REPORT OVERVIEW

Stemline Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Stemline Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.30MM vs $0.30MM (unchanged) and basic earnings per share -$0.68 vs -$0.56. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Stemline Therapeutics reported revenue of $1.04MM vs $0.65MM (up 59.19%) and basic earnings per share -$2.15 vs -$2.15. Stemline Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.06 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

