Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering International, and Incyte — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI), MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI), MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed March 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (ORI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Old Republic International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Old Republic International reported revenue of $1,726.30MM vs $1,548.80MM (up 11.46%) and basic earnings per share $1.14 vs $0.50 (up 128.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Old Republic International reported revenue of $6,263.10MM vs $5,900.50MM (up 6.15%) and basic earnings per share $2.14 vs $1.80 (up 18.89%). Old Republic International is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NISOURCE, INC (NI) REPORT OVERVIEW

NiSource's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NiSource reported revenue of $1,368.30MM vs $1,297.00MM (up 5.50%) and basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs $0.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NiSource reported revenue of $4,874.60MM vs $4,492.50MM (up 8.51%) and basic earnings per share $0.39 vs $1.03 (down 62.14%). NiSource is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.36 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MASTEC, INC. (MTZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

MasTec's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MasTec reported revenue of $1,602.86MM vs $1,341.89MM (up 19.45%) and basic earnings per share $1.98 vs $0.66 (up 200.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MasTec reported revenue of $6,606.98MM vs $5,134.70MM (up 28.67%) and basic earnings per share $4.29 vs $1.63 (up 163.19%). MasTec is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.95 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION (LNC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lincoln National's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lincoln National reported revenue of $3,669.00MM vs $3,255.00MM (up 12.72%) and basic earnings per share $3.70 vs $0.83 (up 345.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lincoln National reported revenue of $14,257.00MM vs $13,330.00MM (up 6.95%) and basic earnings per share $9.36 vs $5.09 (up 83.89%). Lincoln National is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.92. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.34 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oceaneering International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Oceaneering International reported revenue of $484.18MM vs $488.45MM (down 0.87%) and basic earnings per share $1.77 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Oceaneering International reported revenue of $1,921.51MM vs $2,271.60MM (down 15.41%) and basic earnings per share $1.69 vs $0.25 (up 576.00%). Oceaneering International is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.15 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Incyte's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Incyte reported revenue of $444.16MM vs $326.50MM (up 36.04%) and basic earnings per share -$0.68 vs $0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Incyte reported revenue of $1,536.22MM vs $1,105.72MM (up 38.93%) and basic earnings per share -$1.53 vs $0.55. Incyte is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.96. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.43 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

