ResApp Health : Completes Enrolment in Australian Paediatric Clinical Study

Brisbane, Australia, 2 August 2018 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announce the completion of paediatric enrolment in the prospective, double-blind stage of its Breathe Easy study. A total of 681 paediatric patients have been recruited at Joondalup Health Campus and Princess Margaret Hospital in Perth, Australia. The Breathe Easy study is evaluating the efficacy of ResApp's smartphone application for the diagnosis of childhood acute respiratory disease using cough sounds and will be used to support European (CE) and Australian (TGA) regulatory submissions.

'We are very grateful to all the patients who participated in the study as well as their parents. We also appreciate the sterling efforts of the clinical teams at Joondalup and Princess Margaret who have done an outstanding job in recording high quality audio and preparing consistent clinical data,' said Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director of ResApp. 'Results from the Breathe Easy study are expected this month, before SMARTCOUGH-C-2 results have been finalised. Upon receipt, we will move quickly forward with regulatory submissions for Europe and Australia.'

With enrolment now complete, the study enters the data verification phase, where final quality assurance as well as clinical adjudication will be conducted for the remaining patients. Following data verification, an independent team of health researchers from Curtin University will prepare top-line results, which are expected this month.

