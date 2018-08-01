Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ResApp Health : Completes Enrolment in Australian Paediatric Clinical Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:22pm EDT

View printer-friendly version

Brisbane, Australia, 2 August 2018 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announce the completion of paediatric enrolment in the prospective, double-blind stage of its Breathe Easy study. A total of 681 paediatric patients have been recruited at Joondalup Health Campus and Princess Margaret Hospital in Perth, Australia. The Breathe Easy study is evaluating the efficacy of ResApp's smartphone application for the diagnosis of childhood acute respiratory disease using cough sounds and will be used to support European (CE) and Australian (TGA) regulatory submissions.

'We are very grateful to all the patients who participated in the study as well as their parents. We also appreciate the sterling efforts of the clinical teams at Joondalup and Princess Margaret who have done an outstanding job in recording high quality audio and preparing consistent clinical data,' said Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director of ResApp. 'Results from the Breathe Easy study are expected this month, before SMARTCOUGH-C-2 results have been finalised. Upon receipt, we will move quickly forward with regulatory submissions for Europe and Australia.'

With enrolment now complete, the study enters the data verification phase, where final quality assurance as well as clinical adjudication will be conducted for the remaining patients. Following data verification, an independent team of health researchers from Curtin University will prepare top-line results, which are expected this month.

About ResApp Health Limited
ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional hardware. Clinical studies underway at leading hospitals in the United States and Australia have demonstrated accurate diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma/reactive airway disease, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and upper respiratory tract infections. ResApp has also obtained excellent results for screening of obstructive sleep apnoea in a proof-of-concept clinical study. Potential customers of ResApp's products include healthcare providers in telehealth, emergency department, urgent care and primary care settings as well as humanitarian organisations in the developing world.

For more information on ResApp, visit www.resapphealth.com.au

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 00:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/02Genome Editing Biotech EdiGene Names Dong Wei, Ph.D., MBA as its Chief Executive Officer
BU
08/02Alt Resources Ltd Exploration Update Bottle Creek Gold Project, Mt Ida WA
AW
08/02ALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Exploration Update Bottle Creek Gold Project, Mt Ida WA
AQ
08/02KA FUND ADVISORS LLC : Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018
PU
08/02KA FUND ADVISORS LLC : Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018
PU
08/02MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway
PU
08/02KA FUND ADVISORS LLC : Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018
PU
08/02KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018
PU
08/02Oil trades higher after two days of heavy losses
RE
08/02CANON : announces conclusion of dispute with Coemedia GmbH
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Tesla flags promise of profit as Model 3 production steadies
2ICAHN, WITH SIZABLE STAKE IN CIGNA, TO OPPOSE EXPRESS SCRIPTS ACQUISITION: WSJ
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
4APPLE : APPLE : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there
5Sonos IPO prices below range amid muted investor reception

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.