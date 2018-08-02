Log in
News : Companies
ResApp Health : Enrolment Completed in Australian Paediatric Clinical Study

08/02/2018 | 02:07am CEST

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

ResApp Completes Enrolment in Australian Paediatric Clinical

Study

Brisbane, Australia, 2 August 2018 -- ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announce the completion of paediatric enrolment in the prospective, double-blind stage of its Breathe Easy study. A total of 681 paediatric patients have been recruited at Joondalup Health Campus and Princess Margaret Hospital in Perth, Australia. The Breathe Easy study is evaluating the efficacy of ResApp's smartphone application for the diagnosis of childhood acute respiratory disease using cough sounds and will be used to support European (CE) and Australian (TGA) regulatory submissions.

"We are very grateful to all the patients who participated in the study as well as their parents. We also appreciate the sterling efforts of the clinical teams at Joondalup and Princess Margaret who have done an outstanding job in recording high quality audio and preparing consistent clinical data," said Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director of ResApp. "Results from the Breathe Easy study are expected this month, before SMARTCOUGH-C-2 results have been finalised. Upon receipt, we will move quickly forward with regulatory submissions for Europe and Australia."

With enrolment now complete, the study enters the data verification phase, where final quality assurance as well as clinical adjudication will be conducted for the remaining patients. Following data verification, an independent team of health researchers from Curtin University will prepare top-line results, which are expected this month.

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional hardware. Clinical studies underway at leading hospitals in the United States and Australia have demonstrated accurate diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma/reactive airway disease, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and upper respiratory tract infections. ResApp has also obtained excellent results for screening of obstructive sleep apnoea in a proof-of-concept clinical study. Potential customers of ResApp's products include healthcare providers in telehealth, emergency department, urgent care and primary care settings as well as humanitarian organisations in the developing world.

For more information on ResApp, visit www.resapphealth.com.au

ResApp Health Limited ABN 51 094 468 318

Contacts

Dr Tony Keating

CEO and Managing Director +61 430 180 659 [email protected]

ResApp Health Limited ABN 51 094 468 318

Mr Brian Leedman

Vice President, Corporate Affairs +61 412 281 780 [email protected]

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 00:06:08 UTC
