Resaphene Suisse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/26/2018 | 08:25pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2018 / 20:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rootblocker Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Frau
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Rauterkus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The reporting person has been corrected.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Resaphene Suisse AG

b) LEI
8945000JP3FHX87LO121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0367465439

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
555 EUR 100 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55500 EUR 100 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2018-07-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


26.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

43989  26.07.2018 


© EQS 2018
