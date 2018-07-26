Resaphene Suisse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Rootblocker Stiftung
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Frau
|First name:
|Anke
|Last name(s):
|Rauterkus
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|The reporting person has been corrected.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|CH0367465439
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|555 EUR
|100 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|55500 EUR
|100 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XWBO
26.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de