Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resaphene Suisse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 08:30pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2018 / 20:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rootblocker Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Frau
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Rauterkus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The reporting person has been corrected.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Resaphene Suisse AG

b) LEI
8945000JP3FHX87LO121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0367465439

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
555 EUR 50 Units
545 EUR 50 Units
525 EUR 1 Units
515 EUR 387 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
254830 EUR 488 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2018-07-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


26.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

43991  26.07.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19pPatent Issued for Connection System for Medical Device Components (USPTO 10022301)
AQ
09:19pUCHUMI SUPERMARKETS : to franchise Nairobi West branch
AQ
09:19pEMBRAER : makes sales pitch to Kenya Airways
AQ
09:18pHealth Care Attorney Paul Leslie Joins Estes Thorne & Carr
PR
09:17pYONGGAO : Patent Application Titled "Composite Material for High-Impact Polyvinyl Chloride Reinforced Pipe" Published Online (USPTO 20180186990)
AQ
09:17pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Semiconductor Devices with Alignment Keys (USPTO 10026694)
AQ
09:17pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : "Method of Operating System-On-Chip, System-On-Chip Performing the Same and Electronic System Includingthe Same" in Patent Application Approval...
AQ
09:17pMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to miss two days of training after injuring his neck
AQ
09:17pMANCHESTER UNITED : Leicester City to resist any Manchester United bid for defender Harry Maguire
AQ
09:16pFindings from New York Blood Center in HIV/AIDS Reported (Structure-based lead optimization to improve antiviral potency and ADMET properties of...
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.