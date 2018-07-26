Resaphene Suisse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.07.2018 / 20:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Rootblocker Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Frau First name: Anke Last name(s): Rauterkus Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

The reporting person has been corrected.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Resaphene Suisse AG

b) LEI

8945000JP3FHX87LO121

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: CH0367465439

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 555 EUR 50 Units 545 EUR 50 Units 525 EUR 1 Units 515 EUR 387 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 254830 EUR 488 Units

e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

